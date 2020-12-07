71°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Education

Ex-UNLV President Jessup lands $14m donation for current college

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 7, 2020 - 1:30 pm
 
Len Jessup
Len Jessup

Claremont Graduate University in Southern California — led by former UNLV President Len Jessup — announced a $14 million donation, one of the largest in the university’s history.

The donation is from the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians in Highland, California, and will be used to buy The Claremont Colleges’ Huntley Bookstore building. The facility will be home to Yuhaaviatam Center for Health Studies, a health research center.

The private university in Claremont — part of The Claremont Colleges consortium of seven schools — was slated to make the announcement Tuesday, but provided the Review-Journal with a news release in advance.

Jessup, who has been at the university since summer 2018, said in the release the partnership between the university and tribe will allow for creating “powerful new collaborations on preventive and proactive responses to the kinds of chronic illness affecting so many today.”

In March 2018, Jessup, who served as UNLV’s president for three years, announced he would begin “looking at other opportunities.” It came a day after reports that he was being forced out of his job. And in April 2018, he announced he’d leave UNLV for a position as CGU president.

As a result of Jessup’s departure, the Engelstad Foundation announced it would rescind a $14 million gift for UNLV’s planned medical education building.

Jessup had been criticized by some Nevada System of Higher Education’s Board of Regents over rising costs for UNLV’s nascent medical school and the university’s handling of its dental school reusing a single-use instrument for dental implants on multiple patients.

In late October, the UNLV School of Medicine held a groundbreaking ceremony for its medical education building, slated for completion in summer 2022. The Nevada Health and Bioscience Corp., formed in January, is raising money to pay for the project, which will cost an estimated $125 million. The Engelstad Foundation is listed as one of the donors.

Contact Julie Wootton-Greener at jgreener@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2921. Follow @julieswootton on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
2020 NFR Texas 4th go-round results
2020 NFR Texas 4th go-round results
2
COVID-19 relief bill: No $1,200 checks but more jobless aid
COVID-19 relief bill: No $1,200 checks but more jobless aid
3
2020 NFR Texas 3rd go-round results
2020 NFR Texas 3rd go-round results
4
Las Vegas celebrities already hyping NFR 2021
Las Vegas celebrities already hyping NFR 2021
5
Las Vegas jackpot winner waited whole life to hit it big
Las Vegas jackpot winner waited whole life to hit it big
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST