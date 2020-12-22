49°F
Education

Faith Lutheran breaks ground on new tennis complex

Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 21, 2020 - 8:27 pm
 
Updated December 21, 2020 - 9:17 pm
Faith Lutheran Middle and High school on Monday broke ground for a new on-campus tennis complex .

The $3.4 million Peccole Shuirman Tennis Complex is being built near the new Crusader Business Center at the corner of Hualapai Way and Homestretch Drive.

The new 10-court complex will include four courts that will have lights.

