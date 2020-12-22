Faith Lutheran breaks ground on new tennis complex
The $3.4 million Peccole Shuirman Tennis Complex is being built near the new Crusader Business Center at the corner of Hualapai Way and Homestretch Drive.
Faith Lutheran Middle and High school on Monday broke ground for a new on-campus tennis complex .
The new 10-court complex will include four courts that will have lights.