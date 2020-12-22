Faith Lutheran breaks ground on new tennis complex

The $3.4 million Peccole Shuirman Tennis Complex is being built near the new Crusader Business Center at the corner of Hualapai Way and Homestretch Drive.

Dr. Steve Buuck, Faith Lutheran Middle School and High School CEO, speaks during a groundbreaking ceremony for the Las Vegas school's $3.4 million tennis complex Monday, Dec. 21, 2020. The Peccole Shuirman Tennis Complex will have 10 courts and cover 3.48 acres. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Faith Lutheran Middle School and High School tennis players, sophomore Dylan McDonnell, left, and alumnus Carson Richards, visit during a groundbreaking ceremony for the Las Vegas school's $3.4 million tennis complex Monday, Dec. 21, 2020. The Peccole Shuirman Tennis Complex will have 10 courts and cover 3.48 acres. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Jeff Foley, Faith Lutheran Middle School and High School tennis coach, speaks during a groundbreaking ceremony for the Las Vegas school's $3.4 million tennis complex Monday, Dec. 21, 2020. The Peccole Shuirman Tennis Complex will have 10 courts and cover 3.48 acres. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Shawn Danoski, CEO of DC Building Group, speaks during a groundbreaking ceremony for Faith Lutheran Middle School and High School's $3.4 million tennis complex Monday, Dec. 21, 2020. The Peccole Shuirman Tennis Complex will have 10 courts and cover 3.48 acres. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Dr. Steve Buuck, Faith Lutheran Middle School and High School CEO, grabs a shovel during a groundbreaking ceremony for the Las Vegas school's $3.4 million tennis complex Monday, Dec. 21, 2020. The Peccole Shuirman Tennis Complex will have 10 courts and cover 3.48 acres. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Keith Fridrich, Faith Lutheran Middle School and High School assistant tennis coach, grabs a hard hat during a groundbreaking ceremony for the Las Vegas school's $3.4 million tennis complex Monday, Dec. 21, 2020. The Peccole Shuirman Tennis Complex will have 10 courts and cover 3.48 acres. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Dignitaries grab shovels during a groundbreaking ceremony for Faith Lutheran Middle School and High School's $3.4 million tennis complex Monday, Dec. 21, 2020. The Peccole Shuirman Tennis Complex will have 10 courts and cover 3.48 acres. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Jeff Foley, Faith Lutheran Middle School and High School tennis coach, grabs a shovel during a groundbreaking ceremony for the Las Vegas school's $3.4 million tennis complex Monday, Dec. 21, 2020. The Peccole Shuirman Tennis Complex will have 10 courts and cover 3.48 acres. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Dignitaries, from left, Dr. Steve Buuck, Bret Walter, Jon Linker, Mark Danley, Shawn Danoski, Will Shuirman, Becca Shuirman, Nancy Peccole, Bob Peccole, Rob Peccole, Keith Fridrich and Jeff Foley turn dirt during a groundbreaking ceremony for Faith Lutheran Middle School and High School's $3.4 million tennis complex Monday, Dec. 21, 2020. The Peccole Shuirman Tennis Complex will have 10 courts and cover 3.48 acres. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Mark Danley, partner, director of architecture, architect at KGA Architecture, from left, Shawn Danoski, CEO of DC Building Group, and Craig Lucas, associate, senior designer, architect at KGA Architecture, visit during a groundbreaking ceremony for Faith Lutheran Middle School and High School's $3.4 million tennis complex Monday, Dec. 21, 2020. The Peccole Shuirman Tennis Complex will have 10 courts and cover 3.48 acres. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Faith Lutheran Middle and High school on Monday broke ground for a new on-campus tennis complex .

The $3.4 million Peccole Shuirman Tennis Complex is being built near the new Crusader Business Center at the corner of Hualapai Way and Homestretch Drive.

The new 10-court complex will include four courts that will have lights.