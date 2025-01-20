Faith Lutheran CEO announces retirement

The longtime CEO of Faith Lutheran Middle School High School in Las Vegas announced his retirement in an email to the school community.

In an email to the school’s community Friday, Steve Buuck, who has served as CEO since 2008, announced his decision to retire to the board of directors, with a search currently underway.

Buuck will serve as CEO for the remainder of 2025. A replacement is expected to be selected by June and will begin their role on Jan. 1, 2026.

“Dr Buuck’s retirement marks the end of an era, but also represents an opportunity for new beginning,” said Jon A. Linker, chair of the school’s Board of Directors in the email. “On behalf of the Board, I would like to take this opportunity to express our deepest gratitude to Dr. Buuck for his exceptional leadership, dedication, and contributions to our school and its mission.”

The open position will be posted immediately, with applications closing on March 3. Tim Schneider, CEO of Aegis Learning, has been tapped to initiate the search process, with Buuck available to assist his successor.

Finalists will be brought to the campus to meet with employee groups, students, parents, pastors and the full board of directors.

