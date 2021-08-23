Fight involving multiple students at Green Valley High draws police

There was a fight between “multiple students” in the cafeteria and officers responded, Green Valley High Principal Kent Roberts said in an email to students and parents.

Police and emergency responder activity outside of Green Valley High School on Monday, August 23, 2021. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Vegas88s

A fight involving multiple students broke out Monday at Green Valley High School in Henderson, but it was not clear if there were any arrests or injuries.

Clark County School District Police Department spokesman Lt. Bryan Zink said the incident was a fight, but didn’t immediately have further details.

At least two ambulances were seen outside the school along with multiple police vehicles.

Green Valley High Principal Kent Roberts said in an email to students and parents that reports of a fight between “multiple students” in the cafeteria drew the law enforcement response.

“You may have heard rumors about a weapon being used or discharged during the event, however, that information is false,” he said. “The situation is controlled and classes are taking place at normal at this time.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

