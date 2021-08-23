101°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
77-logo-phone 77-logo-tablet 77-logo-pc
covid-logo-phone covid-logo-tablet covid-logo-pc
Education

Fight involving multiple students at Green Valley High draws police

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 23, 2021 - 1:45 pm
 
Police and emergency responder activity outside of Green Valley High School on Monday, August 2 ...
Police and emergency responder activity outside of Green Valley High School on Monday, August 23, 2021. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Vegas88s
Police and emergency responder activity outside of Green Valley High School on Monday, August 2 ...
Police and emergency responder activity outside of Green Valley High School on Monday, August 23, 2021. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Vegas88s
Police and emergency responder activity outside of Green Valley High School on Monday, August 2 ...
Police and emergency responder activity outside of Green Valley High School on Monday, August 23, 2021. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Vegas88s

A fight involving multiple students broke out Monday at Green Valley High School in Henderson, but it was not clear if there were any arrests or injuries.

Clark County School District Police Department spokesman Lt. Bryan Zink said the incident was a fight, but didn’t immediately have further details.

At least two ambulances were seen outside the school along with multiple police vehicles.

Green Valley High Principal Kent Roberts said in an email to students and parents that reports of a fight between “multiple students” in the cafeteria drew the law enforcement response.

“You may have heard rumors about a weapon being used or discharged during the event, however, that information is false,” he said. “The situation is controlled and classes are taking place at normal at this time.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Julie Wootton-Greener at jgreener@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2921. Follow @julieswootton on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
With Las Vegas prices at record highs, more homebuyers going to Pahrump
With Las Vegas prices at record highs, more homebuyers going to Pahrump
2
Manilow chased from the stage, sings on the phone
Manilow chased from the stage, sings on the phone
3
LETTER: Don’t blame Joe Biden and his useless sidekick
LETTER: Don’t blame Joe Biden and his useless sidekick
4
Manny Pacquiao: ‘You have to think about the life span of your body’
Manny Pacquiao: ‘You have to think about the life span of your body’
5
VICTOR JOECKS: Critical race theory falls apart when you consider what happened in Afghanistan
VICTOR JOECKS: Critical race theory falls apart when you consider what happened in Afghanistan
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST