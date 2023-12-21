‘Finally getting what we deserve’: Teachers get raises as contract approved

An arbitrator has approved a contract after a months-long, acrimonious dispute over pay and benefits between school teachers and the Clark County School District.

Marie Neisess, president of the Clark County Education Association, speaks alongside other teachers and faculty of the Clark County School District at a union member meeting on July 29, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A demonstrator leads chants during a rally in support of the Clark County Education Association in front of the Lloyd D. George Federal Courthouse on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A Clark County School District meeting at the Edward A. Greer Education Center on Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Buttons with a "7 hours, 11 minutes" message are displayed at the Clark County Education Association office on Aug 29, 2023, in Las Vegas. Union members voted not to work beyond their contracted 7 hours, 11 minutes. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

John Vellerdita speaks alongside other teachers and faculty of Clark County School District at a Clark County Education Association member meeting on Saturday, July 29, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A screen displaying all of the demands by the Clark County Education Association from the Clark County School District is displayed at a Clark County Education Association member meeting on Saturday, July 29, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Clark County public school teachers got most of what they wanted Wednesday when a legally required arbitrator accepted a new contract including base salary increases of 10 percent the first year and 8 percent the second and additional pay for special education teachers.

The approval ended an often bitter fight this year pitting the Clark County School District’s 18,000 teachers, represented by its union, the Clark County Education Association, against the district’s School Board of Trustees and Superintendent Jesus Jara.

“I’m happy about it,” said Andrea Roach, a second-grade teacher at Tyrone Thompson Elementary School who has taught for the district for 16 years. “Ultimately, we’re getting our raise. We’re finally getting what we deserve. It’s sad that it took so long.”

The two base salary hikes, a jump in pay as of July 1, 2024 to $50 an hour for district educators who work extra duty, plus $5,000 in more pay for special education and teachers in Title 1 schools with high numbers of job vacancies, were the leading issues pressed by the CCEA during more than a dozen negotiation sessions with the district and an arbitrator this year, according to news releases from the district and the union.

Back pay for 2023, as of July 1 this year, will be distributed to teachers starting with the first pay period in March 2024.

Also, the school district would increase its contributions toward monthly health care premiums by 19.7 percent while district employees would not pay more in premiums.

New starting annual pay for teachers will be $53,000 with the top salary at more than $131,000 when counting the 1.875 percent rise okayed earlier this year by the State Legislature, according to the district.

The CCEA, which had used tactics including rolling “sick outs” by teachers at some schools, a move that was rebuffed by the district, hailed the new contract as an answer to the district’s problems attracting and holding onto teachers concerned about inadequate pay.

“This contract represents a pivotal moment in the long standing efforts to get a qualified licensed educator in every classroom by addressing recruitment and retention issues through increasing compensation for educators in Clark County,” the union stated in its news release.

Jara, in the statement issued by the district, praised Gov. Joe Lombardo, whom he described as “the education governor,” for listening to state district administrators and proposing “the largest education budget in Nevada history” last January.

Jara also praised “the leadership of the trustees” and the dedication of the district’s contract bargaining team.

The superintendent said he and the board “are pleased that the approved contract gives our teachers the historic pay increases they deserve while aligning with the $637 million budget the district allocated in our budget process for licensed personnel.

“Teachers can enjoy their holidays knowing that relief is on their way,” he said.

Board president Evelyn Garcia Morales in the statement thanked licensed employees “for their patience as the negotiation team resolved critical differences to reach this approved contract.

“Please know how much your work is valued by the trustees and district leadership,” the president said. “Student success would not be possible without you, and this increased compensation is well-deserved.”

“Obviously, I’m elated,” said Anna Marie Binder, the mother of four children in district schools and an outspoken advocate for public education. “We need it.”

However, Binder said she had concerns, including when the state Interim Finance Committee will allocate money for the raises under Senate Bill 231 and that the district and the union prioritized salary increases for new teachers but not step raises for veteran educators.

Teachers in other Nevada counties received 20 percent pay jumps, as negotiated by the Nevada State Education Association, but not Clark County, she said.

Contact Jeff Burbank at jburbank@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0382. Follow him @JeffBurbank2 on X.