Free back-to-school fair helps Las Vegas students in need

Ladinna Lucero, 5, gets her face painted during a back to school fair at Rancho High School on Friday, Aug. 2, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Aria Laroque, 10, lifts Rielle Laroque, 5, up so that she can play a game during a back to school fair at Rancho High School on Friday, Aug. 2, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Israel Jimenez, 5, gets his hair trimmed during a back to school fair at Rancho High School on Friday, Aug. 2, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Tenaya Jordan, 10, gets a free dental check during a back to school fair at Rancho High School on Friday, Aug. 2, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Three-year-old Urie Wilson sported her new lunchbox like a purse while she waited on line for ice cream.

She was one of the hundreds of students at the back-to-school fair on Friday evening hosted by the state Treasury Office. Families could choose a lunchbox or backpack and get immunizations, haircuts and vision screenings for their students.

“It can be hard to go to school if you don’t have all the right stuff,” Treasurer Zach Conine told the Review-Journal.

The free back-to-school affairs initiative began three years ago as part of a division dedicated to helping families save for college, according to Deputy Treasurer Tya Mathis-Coleman.

“We noticed that not all students have the same access to resources, and if you start off without the same resources as other students, then you’re not going to be as successful, right?” Mathis-Coleman said.

This year was the first time the event took place at Rancho High School, and the gym was packed with families on line for information from nonprofits like HOPE, dedicated to ending homelessness.

But the fair was more than just supplies: It was a party. Kids danced to music played by DJ Sincere, and their mouths dripped red from ice cream. There was also a $1,000 raffle and information on 529 college savings accounts to help families start planning for college savings.

Urie’s mom, Amani Wilson, said this was the family’s first time at a back-to-school fair, but she would definitely be back.

“It definitely is a blessing for parents, especially with the economic conditions. So it’s a blessing to have just an outing first of all, because outings aren’t free. And then also the school bags, the free haircuts are all amazing. I’m in love with this,” Wilson said.

Khloe Koellner, a rising fourth grader, and her two younger siblings, meanwhile, have gone to fairs all over, getting treats and supplies.

“It’s so needed in this community,” said her mom, Jessica Koellner.

Khloe’s reason for liking the fairs was simple: “make friends and get free stuff.” She also planned to get unicorns and flowers on her face at the face painting station.

On a stage in the back of the school, students sat for back-to-school haircuts, which Conine said was one of the biggest barriers. One student he talked to was having his first haircut not done by his mom.

By 5 p.m., some 600 families had shown up, and Mathis-Coleman expected to see around 2,000 families. She also encouraged families to go to the several other back-to-school fairs around the valley.

Contact Katie Futterman at kfutterman@reviewjournal.com