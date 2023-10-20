Governor picks new leader for charter schools

Gov. Joe Lombardo announced Friday the appointment of Melissa Mackedon as executive director of the Nevada State Public Charter School Authority.

Gov. Joe Lombardo has announced the appointment of a new leader for the state’s public charter school system.

Melissa Mackedon will be executive director of the Nevada State Public Charter School Authority.

The Nevada native — who has been a teacher and school administrator since 1998 — is currently CEO of Oasis Academy, a public charter school in Fallon. She also served for 12 years on the charter authority’s board, including four years as chair.

Lombardo also announced Angela Orr, principal of Doral Academy of Northern Nevada, will represent District 2 on the Nevada State Board of Education.

“Melissa and Angela both bring exceptional educational backgrounds and decades of public-school experience to their respective posts, and I’m confident their leadership will greatly benefit Nevada schools, students, and families,” Lombardo said in a Friday news release.

The charter authority received 16 applicants for the executive director job. The board interviewed four on Oct. 13 and sent three names for consideration to Lombardo, with Mackedon as its number one pick.

Former charter authority executive director Rebecca Feiden resigned in early September.

