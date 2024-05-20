Great students, better people: RJ awards honor outstanding young minds

The Las Vegas Review-Journal’s sixth annual Academic Excellence Awards were given out Sunday at UNLV’s Thomas & Mack Center.

The Las Vegas Review Journal’s Academic Excellence Awards ceremony and luncheon at the Strip View Pavilion at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Sunday, May 19, 2024. The annual event honors a student from each grade who shows academic excellence, leadership, service and character. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Burton Hughes, general manager of Suburu Las Vegas, poses for a photo with Carson Sheridan, winner of the Community Commitment Award, at the Las Vegas Review Journal’s Academic Excellence Awards ceremony and luncheon at the Strip View Pavilion at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Sunday, May 19, 2024. The annual event honors a student from each grade who shows academic excellence, leadership, service and character. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Chet Buchanan, professional radio and television host, asks a question of eleventh grade winner Jackson Bentham at the Las Vegas Review Journal’s Academic Excellence Awards ceremony and luncheon at the Strip View Pavilion at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Sunday, May 19, 2024. The annual event honors a student from each grade who shows academic excellence, leadership, service and character. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Chet Buchanan, professional radio and television host, asks a question of ninth grade winner Ethan Cohen at the Las Vegas Review Journal’s Academic Excellence Awards ceremony and luncheon at the Strip View Pavilion at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Sunday, May 19, 2024. The annual event honors a student from each grade who shows academic excellence, leadership, service and character. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Chet Buchanan, professional radio and television host, asks a question of seventh grade winner Lina Moi Moi at the Las Vegas Review Journal’s Academic Excellence Awards ceremony and luncheon at the Strip View Pavilion at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Sunday, May 19, 2024. The annual event honors a student from each grade who shows academic excellence, leadership, service and character. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Chet Buchanan, professional radio and television host, asks a question of third grade winner Brody Pavlidis at the Las Vegas Review Journal’s Academic Excellence Awards ceremony and luncheon at the Strip View Pavilion at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Sunday, May 19, 2024. The annual event honors a student from each grade who shows academic excellence, leadership, service and character. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Trophies on display at the Las Vegas Review Journal’s Academic Excellence Awards ceremony and luncheon at the Strip View Pavilion at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Sunday, May 19, 2024. The annual event honors a student from each grade who shows academic excellence, leadership, service and character. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Review-Journal’s 7@7 Digital Anchor Cynthia Puga asks a question of one of the judges, Kirsten Searer, president of The Public Education Foundation, during the Las Vegas Review Journal’s Academic Excellence Awards ceremony and luncheon at the Strip View Pavilion at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Sunday, May 19, 2024. The annual event honors a student from each grade who shows academic excellence, leadership, service and character. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Review-Journal’s Executive Editor Glenn Cook greets twelfth grade winner Sydney Obispo-Dizon at the Las Vegas Review Journal’s Academic Excellence Awards ceremony and luncheon at the Strip View Pavilion at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Sunday, May 19, 2024. The annual event honors a student from each grade who shows academic excellence, leadership, service and character. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Venna Blasco, sixth grade winner, takes a photo with her cousin Ryleigh Yanke at the Las Vegas Review Journal’s Academic Excellence Awards ceremony and luncheon at the Strip View Pavilion at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Sunday, May 19, 2024. The annual event honors a student from each grade who shows academic excellence, leadership, service and character. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Review-Journal’s Executive Editor Glenn Cook takes a photo with Carson Sheridan, winner of the Community Commitment Award, at the Las Vegas Review Journal’s Academic Excellence Awards ceremony and luncheon at the Strip View Pavilion at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Sunday, May 19, 2024. The annual event honors a student from each grade who shows academic excellence, leadership, service and character. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Burton Hughes, general manager of Suburu Las Vegas, addresses the audience at the Las Vegas Review Journal’s Academic Excellence Awards ceremony and luncheon at the Strip View Pavilion at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Sunday, May 19, 2024. The annual event honors a student from each grade who shows academic excellence, leadership, service and character. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Chet Buchanan, professional radio and television host, asks a question of fifth grade winner Molly Feuring at the Las Vegas Review Journal’s Academic Excellence Awards ceremony and luncheon at the Strip View Pavilion at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Sunday, May 19, 2024. The annual event honors a student from each grade who shows academic excellence, leadership, service and character. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

The audience applauds a speaker at the Las Vegas Review Journal’s Academic Excellence Awards ceremony and luncheon at the Strip View Pavilion at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Sunday, May 19, 2024. The annual event honors a student from each grade who shows academic excellence, leadership, service and character. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Review-Journal’s Executive Editor Glenn Cook addresses the audience at the Las Vegas Review Journal’s Academic Excellence Awards ceremony and luncheon at the Strip View Pavilion at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Sunday, May 19, 2024. The annual event honors a student from each grade who shows academic excellence, leadership, service and character. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Review-Journal’s Executive Editor Glenn Cook addresses the audience at the Las Vegas Review Journal’s Academic Excellence Awards ceremony and luncheon at the Strip View Pavilion at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Sunday, May 19, 2024. The annual event honors a student from each grade who shows academic excellence, leadership, service and character. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Review-Journal’s 7@7 Digital Anchor Cynthia Puga asks a question of one of the judges, Kathryn McKay, community outreach manager for Nevada PEP, during the Las Vegas Review Journal’s Academic Excellence Awards ceremony and luncheon at the Strip View Pavilion at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Sunday, May 19, 2024. The annual event honors a student from each grade who shows academic excellence, leadership, service and character. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Review-Journal’s 7@7 Digital Anchor Cynthia Puga asks a question of one of the judges, Dr. Cheryl Brewster from Roseman University College of Medicine, during the Las Vegas Review Journal’s Academic Excellence Awards ceremony and luncheon at the Strip View Pavilion at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Sunday, May 19, 2024. The annual event honors a student from each grade who shows academic excellence, leadership, service and character. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Chet Buchanan, professional radio and television host, emcees the Las Vegas Review Journal’s Academic Excellence Awards ceremony and luncheon at the Strip View Pavilion at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Sunday, May 19, 2024. The annual event honors a student from each grade who shows academic excellence, leadership, service and character. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Guests mingle before the Las Vegas Review Journal’s Academic Excellence Awards ceremony and luncheon at the Strip View Pavilion at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Sunday, May 19, 2024. The annual event honors a student from each grade who shows academic excellence, leadership, service and character. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Guests mingle before the Las Vegas Review Journal’s Academic Excellence Awards ceremony and luncheon at the Strip View Pavilion at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Sunday, May 19, 2024. The annual event honors a student from each grade who shows academic excellence, leadership, service and character. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Review-Journal’s 7@7 Digital Anchor Cynthia Puga asks a question of one of the judges, Kathryn McKay, community outreach manager for Nevada PEP, during the Las Vegas Review Journal’s Academic Excellence Awards ceremony and luncheon at the Strip View Pavilion at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Sunday, May 19, 2024. The annual event honors a student from each grade who shows academic excellence, leadership, service and character. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Family and friends look on during the Las Vegas Review Journal’s Academic Excellence Awards ceremony and luncheon at the Strip View Pavilion at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Sunday, May 19, 2024. The annual event honors a student from each grade who shows academic excellence, leadership, service and character. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Second grade winner Daniela Quintero walks to the stage at the Las Vegas Review Journal’s Academic Excellence Awards ceremony and luncheon at the Strip View Pavilion at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Sunday, May 19, 2024. The annual event honors a student from each grade who shows academic excellence, leadership, service and character. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Fourth grade winner Kaiyah Wilson answers a question from Chet Buchanan, professional radio and television host, at the Las Vegas Review Journal’s Academic Excellence Awards ceremony and luncheon at the Strip View Pavilion at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Sunday, May 19, 2024. The annual event honors a student from each grade who shows academic excellence, leadership, service and character. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Chet Buchanan, professional radio and television host, lists the accolades of fourth grade winner Kaiyah Wilson, left, at the Las Vegas Review Journal’s Academic Excellence Awards ceremony and luncheon at the Strip View Pavilion at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Sunday, May 19, 2024. The annual event honors a student from each grade who shows academic excellence, leadership, service and character. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Chet Buchanan, professional radio and television host, addresses the crowd next to eighth grade winner Brandon Dai at the Las Vegas Review Journal’s Academic Excellence Awards ceremony and luncheon at the Strip View Pavilion at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Sunday, May 19, 2024. The annual event honors a student from each grade who shows academic excellence, leadership, service and character. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Chet Buchanan, professional radio and television host, speaks with twelfth grade winner Sydney Obispo-Dizon at the Las Vegas Review Journal’s Academic Excellence Awards ceremony and luncheon at the Strip View Pavilion at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Sunday, May 19, 2024. The annual event honors a student from each grade who shows academic excellence, leadership, service and character. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Review-Journal’s Executive Editor Glenn Cook addresses the audience at the Las Vegas Review Journal’s Academic Excellence Awards ceremony and luncheon at the Strip View Pavilion at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Sunday, May 19, 2024. The annual event honors a student from each grade who shows academic excellence, leadership, service and character. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Chet Buchanan, professional radio and television host, lists the accolades of twelfth grade winner Sydney Obispo-Dizon at the Las Vegas Review Journal’s Academic Excellence Awards ceremony and luncheon at the Strip View Pavilion at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Sunday, May 19, 2024. The annual event honors a student from each grade who shows academic excellence, leadership, service and character. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Chet Buchanan, professional radio and television host, lists the accolades of second grade winner Daniela Quintero at the Las Vegas Review Journal’s Academic Excellence Awards ceremony and luncheon at the Strip View Pavilion at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Sunday, May 19, 2024. The annual event honors a student from each grade who shows academic excellence, leadership, service and character. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Review-Journal’s Executive Editor Glenn Cook hands a trophy to first grade winner Lucy Pavlidis at the Las Vegas Review Journal’s Academic Excellence Awards ceremony and luncheon at the Strip View Pavilion at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Sunday, May 19, 2024. The annual event honors a student from each grade who shows academic excellence, leadership, service and character. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

It was an eventful, memorable weekend for Sydney Obispo-Dizon.

The 18-year-old was co-valedictorian when she graduated on Saturday from Bishop Gorman High School, and she was with her proud mom and uncle on Sunday to accept one of the Las Vegas Review-Journal’s Academic Excellence awards.

Obispo-Dizon, who achieved a grade-point average of 4.25 at Bishop Gorman, will be attending the University of Arizona in the fall to study biology. Her ultimate goal is to become a pediatrician and open her own clinic in Las Vegas.

“We’ll miss her because she’s not just a great student,” said Sydney’s mother, Michelle Obispo, 51, who teared up while describing her daughter’s accomplishments. “She’s also a great person and a great daughter.”

Obispo-Dizon was also accompanied by her uncle, Rudy Obispo, 63, of Seattle, who traveled to Las Vegas just for Sydney’s graduation.

“It doesn’t feel real,” Obispo-Dizon said of graduating high school. “It hasn’t hit me yet.”

The sixth annual Review-Journal Academic Excellence Awards took place Sunday at the Strip View Pavilion at UNLV’s Thomas & Mack Center.

Twelve students from the first through 12th grades were recognized for being outstanding students but also outstanding people, said Glenn Cook, the Review-Journal’s executive editor.

“In addition to scholarship, the Academic Excellence Awards emphasize leadership, service and character,” Cook said.

Hosted by Chet Buchanan, the awards brought together some of the Las Vegas Valley’s most dynamic young minds.

“The future is bright, the future is in really good hands,” said Buchanan, the public-address announcer for the Las Vegas Aces and a 98.5 FM KLUC radio host.

Each winner received $500, while their schools each also received $500.

Award presenters spoke of how the crop of students contradicts some of the negative stereotypes that sometimes are ascribed to younger generations.

“Families, you’re doing an awesome job. This world is not going to hell. It really has some great, bright, shining lights,” said Burton Hughes, general manager of Subaru of Las Vegas.

Hughes presented the Community Commitment Award to Carson Sheridan, a fifth grader at Lamping Elementary School, because of the way he excels academically and because of his contributions to the school community and beyond, Hughes said.

One of the Academic Excellence award winners was Daniela Quintero, a second grader at Rowe Elementary School. Quintero, a deaf student who uses cochlear implants, was called a “rock star” by Buchanan.

Daniela’s mother, Esbeydy Quintero, 38, became emotional when discussing the challenges her daughter has had to overcome. “She’s just an amazing kid, honestly,” her mom said.

“It means a lot because I can see the effort she has made throughout the school year,” Esbeydy Quintero said. “I’m just very proud of her.”

Daniela said she was happy to receive the award but also slightly nervous when she had to get on the stage to accept it.

“I want to be a music teacher,” she added.

Brandon Dai, 14, an eighth grader at Faith Lutheran Middle School, also received an Academic Excellence award.

“I’m proud to represent my family, my friends and my school,” said Dai, who was accompanied by his mom, Kim Dai, 46, and his sister Sophia Dai, 16.

Contact Brett Clarkson at bclarkson@reviewjournal.com.

LIST OF WINNERS

— Lucy Pavlidis, a first grader at John R. Beatty Elementary School

— Daniela Quintero, a second grader at Lewis E. Rowe Elementary School

— Brody Pavlidis, a third grader at John R. Beatty Elementary School

— Kaiyah Wilson, a fourth grade student at Nevada Learning Academy

— Molly Feuring, a fifth grade student at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic School

— Venna Blasco, a sixth grader at Bob Miller Middle School

— Lina Moi Moi, a seventh grade student at Somerset Academy Sky Pointe

— Brandon Dai, an eighth grader at Faith Lutheran Middle School

— Ethan Cohen, a ninth grader at The Meadows School

— Kayla Yeung, a 10th grade student at Sierra Vista High School

— Jackson Bentham, an 11th grader at Faith Lutheran High School

— Sydney Obispo-Dizon, a 12th grader at Bishop Gorman High School

— The Community Commitment Award went to Carson Sheridan, a fifth grader at Lamping Elementary School