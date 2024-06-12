Preliminary results show CCSD trustee races close

Races for Clark County School Board will likely advance to the general election, preliminary election results show.

FILE - In this Oct. 29, 2020, file photo, a person places a mail-in ballot in a drop box at the Clark County Election Department in Las Vegas. As Republicans roll back access to the ballot, Democratic lawmakers have been quietly moving to expand voting rights. In Virginia, Maryland, Nevada and other states where Democrats have control, lawmakers are pushing to make it easier to cast ballots by mail, increase early voting and require greater oversight over changes to election law. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

Races for Clark County School Board will likely advance to the general election, preliminary election results show.

In nonpartisan races, including those for school board, a candidate who receives more than 50 percent of the vote wins the seat outright. Otherwise, the two top vote-getters advance to the general election. As of late Tuesday night, none of the more than two dozen candidates for school board had passed that threshold.

In District A, Emily Stevens led with 25.3 percent of the vote, followed closely by Karl Catarata, who had 24.8 percent of the vote. Mercedes McKinley trailed in third with 18.1 percent of the vote. Anna Binder held 17.7 percent of the vote, followed by Rachel Puaina, who held 14.2 percent.

In District B, Lydia Dominguez led with 29 percent of the vote, followed by Eileen Eady, who had 26 percent. They were followed by Robert Plummer, 20 percent, Samuel Burns, 13.8 percent, Doug Self, 5.9 percent, and Deven Singh, 5.4 percent.

In District C, Tameka Henry led with 37 percent of the vote, followed by Evelyn Garcia Morales, who held 30.2 percent. Christopher Teacher trailed in third with 13.6 percent. Frank Friends held 12.4 percent, followed by Dante Thompson, with 6.6 percent.

In District E, Kamilah Bywaters led with 21.2 percent of the vote. She was followed closely by Ryan Kissling, who held 18.72 percent of the vote, and Lorena Biassotti, 18.68 percent. Leonard Lither, Carlo Meguerian, Paula Korth-Salsman, Jeremy Setters and Matthew Tramp all held less than 10 percent of the vote as of 9 p.m.

Contact Taylor R. Avery at TAvery@reviewjournal.com. Follow @travery98 on X.