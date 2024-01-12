‘He was so kind’: Tributes pour in on social media for late CCSD police officer

Mourners took to social media to express their sorrow a day after the sudden death of Clark County School District Police Officer Andrew Craft.

Clark County School District Police Department officer Andrew Craft, seen on Oct. 20, 2022. He died suddenly on Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024, while on duty. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Mourners took to social media Thursday to express their sorrow a day after the sudden death of Clark County School District Police officer Andrew Craft.

Craft died while on duty after an unspecified medical episode Wednesday, school district Superintendent Jesus Jara said in a statement.

“This officer’s impact on our students, school, and community is remembered fondly,” Jara said in the statement.

On Thursday, nearly 60 people commented with tributes to the late officer on the school district’s Facebook page, under a post announcing his death.

“Andrew was a daily customer at my Starbucks and truly a great guy and police officer,” Daniel Pomroy wrote. “I’m gonna miss our conversations and joking around. RIP, Andrew, you will be missed.”

“This officer responded to a call I made about a month ago,” Angela Milberger announced on Facebook. “He was so kind.”

“He was a great officer who impacted so many students across the Las Vegas Valley,” said Hil Eisen. “So responsive and gave students such amazing, hopeful advice.”

“I am so sad Officer Craft passed away,” Henderson City Councilwoman Carrie Cox wrote. “His family and friends are in my thoughts and prayers.”

The Las Vegas office of the FBI also paid its respects via X, formerly Twitter.

“All of us send our deepest sympathy to the family, friends and co-workers of Clark County School District Police Officer Andrew Craft,” the FBI office stated, in a message that recorded 1,300 views.

Craft’s death is being investigated by the Clark County coroner’s office, which had not released a cause as of Thursday.

