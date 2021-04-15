In-person graduation ceremonies planned for CCSD seniors

Some Clark County schools announced Thursday that they’ve received the green light to hold in-person ceremonies for the class of 2021.

in this May 25, 2019, file photo, Coronado High School valedictorian Mina Chia speaks during the graduation ceremony at the Thomas & Mack Center. Some schools announced Thursday that they’ve received the green light to hold in-person ceremonies for 2021 graduates. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Graduation plans are rolling out at the Clark County School District for the Class of 2021, with some schools announcing Thursday that they’ve received the green light to hold in-person ceremonies.

The Review-Journal has requested a schedule of graduations and accompanying guidance from the district, but some schools have already announced late May or early June dates to students and parents. Some will hold two staggered ceremonies on a single day, according to information shared on their social media pages.

Desert Pines High School will hold its ceremonies at 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. on June 3 at the Orleans Arena, according to a tweet from Principal Isaac Stein. Additional details are to come next week, he said.

Stein told the Review-Journal that Desert Pines seniors had been looking forward to the announcement and were extremely excited to hear it.

“Our students have persevered and deserve the time to celebrate their excellence,” Stein said.

Last year’s ceremonies were held in nontraditional formats — including virtual, drive-up and drive-thru ceremonies — due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which closed school buildings in March 2020.

CCSD high schools reopened on a hybrid basis to seniors and freshmen over a year later and welcomed back all other grades on April 6.

Statewide restrictions on gatherings have also eased in the last month, with social distancing requirements set to end on May 1.

This story will be updated. Please check back for updates.

