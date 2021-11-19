Jara comments on termination reversal but doesn’t say he’ll stay at CCSD

During a meeting that stretched beyond 1 a.m. Friday, the board voted 4-3 to reconsider a split decision Oct. 28 to end Jara’s contract “for convenience.”

Clark County School District Superintendent Jesus Jara issued a statement Friday saying that he and his legal counsel are reviewing the School Board’s decision not to terminate his contract after all, but did not say whether he intends to stay on the job.

“After last night’s vote by the Board of Trustees to reverse its prior termination decision, which would potentially allow me to continue as CCSD’s superintendent, I am working with my legal counsel to review this development,” the statement said.

“Given the concerns that I have previously expressed, we intend to work with the board and its legal counsel to determine if there is a pathway that would allow me to continue as superintendent while also implementing appropriate assurances to address and eliminate the harassment and hostile work environment.”

Jara said that no matter the outcome, his focus on the students and employees “remains steadfast and will not waver.”

During a more than eight-hour meeting that stretched beyond 1 a.m. Friday, the board voted 4-3 to reconsider a split decision Oct. 28 to end Jara’s contract “for convenience,” meaning they didn’t need to provide a reason.

Then, they took a new vote on the topic and decided not to terminate Jara’s contract. Board President Linda Cavazos and Trustees Danielle Ford and Lisa Guzman opposed both motions.

Jara — who started as superintendent in 2008 and whose contract was supposed to extend until Jan. 15, 2023 — was set to leave his job Dec. 1, but now it’s unclear whether he’ll stay.

