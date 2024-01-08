Judge throws out charge against CCSD teacher

A middle school teacher had been charged with disturbing the peace after he was removed by police from a Clark County School Board meeting.

Aramis Bacallao, left, an English language arts teacher at Becker Middle School, waits to appear in court with his attorneys, Jacob Smith, right, and Christopher Peterson, at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2024. Bacallao and Schorr Elementary School kindergarten teacher Kristan Nigro, each faced a misdemeanor charge after being removed from a Clark County School Board meeting. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Aramis Bacallao, an English language arts teacher at Becker Middle School, appears in court at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

A judge on Monday dismissed a misdemeanor charge against a Las Vegas middle school teacher who was removed by police from a Clark County School Board meeting last year.

Aramis Bacallao, an English language arts teacher at Becker Middle School, was initially charged with disturbing the peace.

During court proceedings Monday, Justice of the Peace Diana Sullivan granted a motion to dismiss for lack of notice.

It was one of two motions to dismiss filed last month by the American Civil Liberties Union of Nevada on behalf of Bacallao.

In the motion, the ACLU argued that the only charging document filed against Bacallao was a citation from the Clark County School District Police Department, which did not allege any facts to meet requirements under state law.

The matter was scheduled for a bench trial last week, but both sides agreed to call it off.

Prosecutors did not file an opposition to the motion to dismiss.

Bacallao was cited after refusing to leave an Aug. 24 school board meeting where Clark County Education Association members were protesting amid contentious collective bargaining.

Bacallao pleaded not guilty to the charge in November. He was eligible for a pretrial diversion program but declined the offer.

The district declared an impasse in bargaining in September. And last month, an arbitrator approved an agreement between the Clark County School District and Clark County Education Association that includes pay increases.

A trial is scheduled for Feb. 14 for a second teacher — Kristan Nigro, a kindergarten teacher at Schorr Elementary School and a teachers union executive board member — who was removed from the same August school board meeting.

