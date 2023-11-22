58°F
Education

Nevada higher education system hires new CFO

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 22, 2023 - 9:45 am
 
Updated November 22, 2023 - 9:48 am
The Nevada System of Higher Education announced Wednesday that it has hired Chris Viton as a vice chancellor and chief financial officer. (Nevada System of Higher Education)

The Nevada System of Higher Education announced Wednesday that it has hired a vice chancellor and chief financial officer.

Chris Viton, who was previously the associate vice president of financial services at UNLV, will be responsible for addressing fiscal issues for the public college and university system, which includes eight schools that serve about 100,000 students.

A news release did not include information about the length of his contract, annual salary or when Viton would start.

“The role of CFO is a highly technical leadership position that requires knowledge of finance and its processes, and of current events that impact higher education,” Interim Chancellor Patricia “Patty” Charlton said in the release. “Chris brings to the role a rich professional history in finance and leadership skills that extend beyond his desk.”

Viton leads people well, Charlton said. “We believe he is the right man for the job and will serve to push Nevada’s system of higher education to new heights.”

Viton, originally from New Jersey, has a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Penn State University and a master’s degree in finance from Rutgers University in New Jersey.

He replaces former NSHE CFO Andrew Clinger, who held the position from December 2018 until June, when he became vice president of administration and finance at the University of Nevada, Reno, according to his LinkedIn profile.

NSHE’s system office has seen significant turnover in recent years and a number of positions have been vacant for months.

The system office had 15 jobs listed on its hiring website as of Wednesday. The openings include a special counsel to the Board of Regents, chief human resources officer, public information officer, assistant director of risk management, and a grants and contracts manager.

In late August, the Board of Regents voted unanimously to hire Charlton as interim chancellor. She is expected to remain on the job until a permanent chancellor is hired.

Dale Erquiaga was acting chancellor for about a year starting in July 2022 until his retirement in August.

He stepped in after Chancellor Melody Rose resigned in April 2022 after less than two years at the helm. Rose accepted a $610,000 buyout.

Contact Julie Wootton-Greener at jgreener@reviewjournal.com. Follow @julieswootton on X.

