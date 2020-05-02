Phys. Ed. & Health: Have Field Day at home

Missing out on Field Day this year? Not so fast! Heckethorn Elementary PE teacher Jennifer Brock shows you how to bring field day home.

But first, Rancho’s Michelle Morrison gives a lesson on functional fitness and shows some moves to get your heart rate up.

And Jessie “Mr. Z” Zimmermen wraps up what we learned from CCSD’s distance learning series on physical education.

