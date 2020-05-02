Phys. Ed. & Health: Strength training and healthy eating

CCSD physical education staff provide steps to a successful at home workout with core exercises to increase muscular strength and explain the composition of the body’s muscular system.

CCSD PE teacher David Kress of Garehime Elementary School shows you exercises you can use to strengthen your core at home.

Next, Rancho’s Michelle Morrison give a lesson on functional fitness and shows some moves to get your heart rate up.

After that, CCSD’s Troy Hitchcock talks about healthy eating and how to keep track of what nutrients are going into your body.

For more distance learning lessons from Clark County School District, the Las Vegas Review-Journal and Cox, visit reviewjournal.com/distancelearning.