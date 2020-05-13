Renderings of first UNLV School of Medicine building released

Renderings were created by TSK Architects. In November, Gov. Steve Sisolak announced a plan for a permanent campus funded by about $150 million in donations.

A corporation overseeing a donor-funded project to create UNLV School of Medicine’s permanent campus released artist renderings of the school’s first building on Wednesday.

The renderings were created by TSK Architects. The proposed site is a 9-acre parcel on Shadow Lane.

A similar architectural rendering for a previous version of the planned building was released in 2018, but the project has gone through several market changes since then.

In November 2019, Gov. Steve Sisolak announced a plan for a permanent campus funded by about $150 million in donations, superseding a plan approved by the Nevada System of Higher Education regents in July 2019 to allow the university to pay for the project using $125 million in bonds.

The UNLV School of Medicine is currently housed at the Shadow Lane Biotech Research Center and leases a building on Charleston Boulevard for its administrative offices.

UNLV School of Medicine’s first class began their studies in July 2017. Now, 180 medical students, and nearly 335 residents and fellows are enrolled.

The school’s clinical arm — UNLV Medicine — employs 150 faculty physicians, who see about 10,000 patients each month at 19 clinics.

And following a nationwide search, UNLV School of Medicine hired a new dean — Dr. Marc Kahn, previously senior associate dean at Tulane University’s School of Medicine — who started his new job on April 1.

