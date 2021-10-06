RTC to bus CCSD high school students to ease driver shortage

The Clark County School District and Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada announced the partnership Wednesday at a news conference.

Students board the school bus at Odette Lane and Charleston Boulevard, on Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Students board the school bus at Odette Lane and Charleston Boulevard, on Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Students board the school bus at Odette Lane and Charleston Boulevard, on Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Students board the school bus at Odette Lane and Charleston Boulevard, on Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada will provide bus transportation for students at 15 Clark County School District high schools to help alleviate a school bus driver shortage.

School district officials announced the partnership at a news conference Wednesday at Spring Valley High School.

Eligible students will begin using services through the “Ride On” initiative Monday in lieu of school district-run routes.

About 15 schools were selected based on whether they have RTC bus stops nearby that have buses running every 15 to 30 minutes. But not all students at those campuses are eligible.

Participating schools are Bonanza, Chaparral, Cheyenne, Cimarron-Memorial, Clark, Del Sol, Desert Oasis, Durango, Green Valley, Las Vegas, Liberty, Spring Valley, Sunrise Mountain, Valley and Western high schools.

Parents have raised concerns since school began in early August about frequent school bus delays and unpredictable service, causing some students to arrive hours late to school.

When the school year began Aug. 9, the school district had 252 open school bus driver positions, a district official said last month. As of Sept. 13, there were 234 openings.

Last month, the district announced changes to high school fall sports schedules — including canceling nonconference games and changing days or times for some games — due to transportation issues.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Julie Wootton-Greener at jgreener@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2921. Follow @julieswootton on Twitter.