School Board votes to repair Mount Charleston elementary school

A member of the Mt. Charleston community becomes upset after not being given six minutes of speaking time during a Clark County School Board meeting at the Edward A. Greer Education Center Thursday, June 27, 2024, in Las Vegas. The board is discussing whether or not to close Lundy Elementary School in Mt. Charleston after the area suffered major damage caused by Tropical Storm Hillary in August 2023. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Clark County School Board voted on Wednesday evening to repair Lundy Elementary School, which has been closed since the remnants of Tropical Storm Hilary ravaged the mountain community in August 2023.

“Elementary schools are the most formative years for a child,” Trustee Nakia Jackson-Hale, who requested the board revisit the Aug. 7 decision not to fix the school, said. “Bussing them an hour and a half each way is not the best interest of their academic, mental and physical health.”

No exact estimate was provided for the cost of the repairs, which will include fixing damage from the storm as well as making updates to adhere to newer code policies. The district pledged to try to open the school for the fall of 2025, though said it could not make promises given the unpredictability of construction.

The School Board’s August vote not to repair the school included former Trustee Katie Williams in the 4-3 majority, who resigned in September after the district attorney’s office ruled that she had not been a resident of the state of Nevada. In addition to not being a resident of Nevada, residents of Williams’ district, where Lundy resides, had long expressed frustration at her lack of involvement with the school.

“When I was sworn in on Oct. 30, I said that I would hit the ground running,” Jackson-Hale said at Wednesday’s meeting.

Brenda Talley, an advocate for reopening Lundy, told the Las Vegas Review-Journal she had spoken to Jackson-Hale about Lundy at length since her appointment. She had brought both Jackson-Hale and Lydia Dominguez, who was elected to assume the District B seat in January, to the school to see it.

“I’m very excited,” Talley said after the meeting.

‘Big warm hug feeling of our neighborhood’

Just like at prior meetings about the school, several members of the Mt. Charleston community told the board of the school’s importance to the community.

“Having attended Lundy in the 90’s, I can personally attest that it really is the heart of our community. It’s really the big warm hug feeling of our neighborhood,” Katie Corr told the board.

Ever since the school closed, the students have been bused to other schools. Multiple community members shared concerns about the long commutes, which includes 5:30 a.m. wakeups and a return home after dark.

The snow on the mountain can also lead to an inability to get to school, which can lead to chronic absenteeism, several community members said.

Past issues

Jackson-Hale said that in her first weekend she visited the elementary school, she saw a classroom “frozen in time.”

In addition to not reopening the school, she said, the district has failed to facilitate returning students’ belongings, which remain in the classroom.

Wednesday’s vote also abandoned the option of exploring the Mount Charleston library as a solution, which the board had voted to explore in the Aug. 7 meeting.

At Wednesday’s meeting, multiple community members reported that the district had not attended the library’s board meeting, nor had the library’s board of trustees ever been consulted about the decision.

“They are not interested,” Chris Giunchigliani, former Clark County Commissioner and Lundy advocate, told the board.

Wednesday’s meeting ended after a lengthy back-and-forth between the trustees in which they argued about the exact wording of the motion to ensure a clear direction.

After the meeting, Angie Tomashowski, a Lundy parent and grandparent of future Lundy students, said the repairs were a “longtime coming.”

“I’m very grateful and happy for the families we’ve positively impacted.”

Contact Katie Futterman at kfutterman@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ktfutts on X and @katiefutterman.bsky.social.