Students, faculty to be tested at valley school after active TB case

After an individual at a valley elementary school tested positive for tuberculosis, school officials are working with the Southern Nevada Health District to test impacted students and faculty and determine if there are additional health concerns.

Students at Helen Jydstrup Elementary who came into close, personal contact with an individual who was diagnosed with active pulmonary tuberculosis and are at risk of infection will be sent notices about being tested, according to a letter sent to the school community Tuesday by Principal Christina Miani.

Tuberculosis is an infectious disease that affects the lungs and is spread through close, repeated contact by breathing the same air.

Nevada had 61 cases of tuberculosis in 2021, a slight increase from 2019 and 2020, according to data reported to the National Tuberculosis Surveillance System.

In her letter, Miani said that exposed students and faculty are required to be tested under state law. The health district will begin testing affected students and faculty on Thursday with follow-up testing to be conducted the week of March 20.

The tests will come at no charge to students and faculty, and parents will be given the option to take their students to Quest Laboratories for testing, according to Miani.

The principal instructed parents or guardians with concerns to contact the Southern Nevada Health District at 702-759-1015.

In a statement, the health district said it was conducting a TB investigation and working closely to identify the individuals who would require testing.

“TB remains a public health concern here and across the country, and the Health District conducts proactive investigations to identify and treat people with latent TB infection or active TB disease whenever they are identified in Clark County,” the health district said in its statement.

