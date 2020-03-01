Summerlin charter school to reopen after being ‘cleaned, disinfected’

Doral Academy was closed on Friday following reports that students were sick with a stomach bug.

The parking lot at Doral Academy Red Rock Elementary School, 626 Cross Bridge Road in Las Vegas, is empty on Friday, Feb. 28, 2020. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

An empty parking lot at Doral Academy Red Rock Elementary School is seen on Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, in Las Vegas. The school will be closed Friday so the campus can be cleaned following reports that students are sick with a stomach bug. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Doral Academy Red Rock Elementary School will reopen Monday morning.

The Summerlin charter school was closed on Friday so the campus could be cleaned following reports that students were sick with a stomach bug, Southern Nevada health officials announced Thursday.

On Sunday, the school reported on its Facebook page the “campus has been deep cleaned and disinfected.”

School officials are asking parents to keep children at home and not send them to school if they have experienced fever, nausea, vomiting or diarrhea in the past 72 hours.

“The Southern Nevada Health District is assisting us by working to maintain a clean and healthy environment at school, and they recommend that children not attend school until they have been symptom-free without medication for 72 hours,” the school said in its Facebook post.