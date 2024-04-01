Top CCSD officials’ salaries far outsize other employees
Former Clark County School District superintendent Jesus Jara was the highest-paid district employee, records show.
Jara made $395,000 a year, records show. He resigned last month with a $250,000 payout.
But Jara wasn’t the only district employee with a big salary.
Public records from 2022 show that other members of his cabinet took home hefty paychecks:
— Brenda Larsen-Mitchell, deputy superintendent: $217,960. Larsen-Mitchell now serves as the interim superintendent.
— Jason Allen Goudie, chief financial officer: $213,660.
— Carol Tolx, former chief human resources officer: $204,984.
— Marilyn Delmont, chief information officer: $195,288.
Those salaries are a stark difference from the district’s annual median of $52,954. Only about 3 percent of the district’s 30,621 employees made six figures, records show.
In December, an arbitrator approved a district contract that set the starting annual pay for teachers at $53,000 with the top salary at more than $131,000.
