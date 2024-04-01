Top CCSD officials’ salaries far outsize other employees

Former Clark County School District superintendent Jesus Jara was the highest-paid district employee, records show.

Student arrested after gun found at Las Vegas middle school

Police: CCSD sub struck special needs student with backpack

What’s new on the Strip? A UNLV event honoring entertainers

Former Clark County School District superintendent Jesus Jara was the highest-paid district employee, records show.

Jara made $395,000 a year, records show. He resigned last month with a $250,000 payout.

But Jara wasn’t the only district employee with a big salary.

Public records from 2022 show that other members of his cabinet took home hefty paychecks:

— Brenda Larsen-Mitchell, deputy superintendent: $217,960. Larsen-Mitchell now serves as the interim superintendent.

— Jason Allen Goudie, chief financial officer: $213,660.

— Carol Tolx, former chief human resources officer: $204,984.

— Marilyn Delmont, chief information officer: $195,288.

Those salaries are a stark difference from the district’s annual median of $52,954. Only about 3 percent of the district’s 30,621 employees made six figures, records show.

In December, an arbitrator approved a district contract that set the starting annual pay for teachers at $53,000 with the top salary at more than $131,000.

Contact Briana Erickson at berickson@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5244. Follow @ByBrianaE on Twitter.