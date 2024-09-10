Trustee gets more time to address out-of-state residency allegation

The District Attorney’s office has granted Clark County School Board Trustee Katie Williams additional time to respond to the letter asking her to relinquish her office.

In a letter to Williams on Wednesday, Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson said his office “shall commence a proceeding to declare the office vacant.” This is “due to you ceasing to be an actual resident of the State of Nevada and ceasing to be an actual resident of District B of the Clark County School District,” the letter states.

It asked her to respond in writing by Sept. 9 whether she intended to relinquish her office.

“The District Attorney’s office has been in contact with Ms. Williams and has provided Ms. Williams with additional time to respond before the DA’s office proceeds with commencing an action in District Court,” the office wrote in an email to The Review-Journal on Monday afternoon.

“For the news reporters,” Williams wrote in a post on X Monday. “The DA’s office has extended the date for my response given new information. Thank you DA Wolfson for your flexibility.”

Wolfson’s initial letter came after five voting and non-voting members of the school board asked Wolfson to investigate Williams in May. People in her district had expressed a feeling of abandonment by a trustee they said failed to represent them properly.

Williams attended the most recent CCSD Board Trustees work session via telephone the day Wolfson sent the letter, and voted in two 4-3 votes. The next board meeting will be Sept. 12.

