80°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Education

UNLV getting $1M to help keep major events safe

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 26, 2023 - 2:08 pm
 
Updated September 28, 2023 - 9:05 am
UNLV's Greenspun College of Urban Affairs, 4504 S. Maryland Parkway, Las Vegas (Las Vegas Revie ...
UNLV's Greenspun College of Urban Affairs, 4504 S. Maryland Parkway, Las Vegas (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV announced a new institute dedicated to tourist safety after the Legislature approved $1 million in state funding for the program in June.

The Nevada System of Higher Education Board of Regents approved the creation of the Tourist Safety Institute on Sept. 8. The institute, which will be based out of the Greenspun College of Urban Affairs, will work to develop policies that bolster the safety of Nevada tourists, residents and the tourism industry, according to UNLV.

“UNLV is intrinsically tied to the Entertainment Capital of the World, and the new Tourist Safety Institute will help our community, government, and resort industry partners better serve our region’s 40 million annual visitors,” UNLV President Keith E. Whitfield said in a news release.

Teams from across UNLV will collaborte with the institute to develop techniques to keep large-scale events safe, the school said.

For more information about the institute, visit unlv.edu/urbanaffrairs/tsi.

MOST READ
1
Mark Wahlberg sells Summerlin home for $16.6 million
Mark Wahlberg sells Summerlin home for $16.6 million
2
Gilley’s Saloon on Strip closed by health department
Gilley’s Saloon on Strip closed by health department
3
Man robbed of $125K in casino winnings, $20K Rolex on Strip
Man robbed of $125K in casino winnings, $20K Rolex on Strip
4
Mark Wahlberg’s Vegas future uncertain after property deal
Mark Wahlberg’s Vegas future uncertain after property deal
5
Davante Adams takes mentor Michael Jordan’s advice in calling out Raiders
Davante Adams takes mentor Michael Jordan’s advice in calling out Raiders
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
A’s donate $30K to Las Vegas education nonprofit for school supplies
A’s donate $30K to Las Vegas education nonprofit for school supplies
Gaming company moves innovation team to UNLV’s research park
Gaming company moves innovation team to UNLV’s research park
CCSD is considering 3 options for later school start times
CCSD is considering 3 options for later school start times
UNLV getting $5M to help boost Las Vegas’ urban tree canopy
UNLV getting $5M to help boost Las Vegas’ urban tree canopy
‘Because she’s awesome’: Meet Nevada’s Teacher of the Year
‘Because she’s awesome’: Meet Nevada’s Teacher of the Year
New high school start times could be coming in Nevada
New high school start times could be coming in Nevada