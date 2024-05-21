CCSD’s budget for 2024-2025 reaches $3.5B

The Clark County School District’s budget contains $3.5 billion in operating revenues for the 2024-2025 school year.

The Clark County School District Board of School Trustees on Monday formally approved its budget containing $3.5 billion in total operating revenues for the 2024-2025 school year, according to a CCSD news release.

About 84 percent of the general operating fund is allocated to employee salaries and benefits, Mauricio Marin, a district spokesman, stated in the release.

“The final budget includes an unassigned ending fund balance of approximately $157 million,” Marin stated.

The board approved a tentative budget amounting to $3.4 billion on April 11.

The district has to submit a final budget to the Nevada Department of Taxation by early June under Nevada law, according to Marin.

Contact Jeff Burbank at jburbank@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0382. Follow him @JeffBurbank2 on X.