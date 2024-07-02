84°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Education

UNLV pauses hiring in plan to tackle $9.6M budget shortfall

People make their way across campus as students return for classes on Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024, i ...
People make their way across campus as students return for classes on Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
UNLV campus in Las Vegas Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCann ...
UNLV campus in Las Vegas Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
More Stories
Members of the Mt. Charleston community listen during a Clark County School Board meeting at th ...
No decision: Future unclear for damaged Mount Charleston school
Clark County School District administration building located at 5100 West Sahara Ave. in Las Ve ...
$10M settlement approved for autistic student abused by CCSD teacher
Code of conduct: What will get a CCSD police officer fired?
The Clark County School District’s presentation showing their recommendation to close th ...
Little school, big decision: Residents oppose closure ahead of expected school board vote
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 1, 2024 - 5:29 pm
 
Updated July 1, 2024 - 5:38 pm

UNLV announced Friday it will reduce its operating budgets by 25 percent and implement a two-month hiring freeze to help alleviate a $9.6 million budget shortfall for fiscal year 2025.

The move comes following a decision by the Nevada System of Higher Education Board of Regents to approve cost-of-living adjustments up to 12 percent for all academic and administrative faculty for the 2024 fiscal year and 11 percent for the 2025 fiscal year across all of Nevada’s academic institutions.

“This measure is necessary to manage and align our staffing costs with the reduced budgetary resources,” a letter read.

In a first step to ease financial constraints, the university is implementing a 25 percent cut in all state operating budgets, effective immediately. The university will cut nonsalary expenses, such as groundskeeping, campus maintenance and supplies. Essential services including the university’s required insurance, accreditation and campus utilities are exempt.

A university letter identifying the actions to be taken notes that all departments will be required to identify and decrease nonessential expenses including travel or hosting.

The university did not respond to how many vacancies there are within the institution that would be affected by the two-month hiring freeze.

The letter defended the increased compensation for Nevada System of Higher Education employees in response to the rising cost of living. A July 2023 news release from the Board of Regents said the adjustment reflects the system’s duty to fairly compensate its employees and the decision emphasizes the board’s dedication to recruiting quality educators.

“This increase will assist with employees’ wages and the rising cost of living, allowing them to continue providing quality education and services to students across Nevada,” the 2023 news release said.

Contact Ella Thompson at ethompson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @elladeethompson on X.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES
recommend 1
NSHE regent’s comment about Jewish community sparks outrage
recommend 2
No decision: Future unclear for damaged Mount Charleston school
recommend 3
Reunited families spend afternoon at Dave & Buster’s
recommend 4
Hundreds of Clark County charter school students could be displaced by state action
recommend 5
Henderson, North Las Vegas win approval to sponsor charter schools
recommend 6
Little school, big decision: Residents oppose closure ahead of expected school board vote