67°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Education

UNLV plans reopening of Beam Hall months after shooting

Security personnel walk into the Frank & Estella Beam Hall at UNLV on Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024, i ...
Security personnel walk into the Frank & Estella Beam Hall at UNLV on Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Navajo dancer Keanu Bedonie leads attendees holding hands on a round dance about the amphitheat ...
Navajo dancer Keanu Bedonie leads attendees holding hands on a round dance about the amphitheater on Jan. 16, 2024, during an Intertribal Nations from Southern Nevada traditional Healing Ceremony as students return for classes following a campus shooting that left three professors dead. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
More Stories
Haroon Zakai (Clark County School District Police Department)
Scuffle erupts after recording device found at Las Vegas school, report says
Henderson assistant principal arrested in Texas for alleged sex crimes
The cities of Henderson and North Las Vegas have asked a judge to restore power to four new non ...
Henderson, North Las Vegas ask judge to restore power to nonvoting CCSD board members
A vehicle passes the Mesquite Police Department on Wednesday, June 2, 2021. (Ellen Schmidt/Las ...
Mesquite counselor 4th CCSD employee arrested in a week
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 26, 2024 - 1:20 pm
 

UNLV President Keith Whitfield said Tuesday that Beam Hall could reopen to students as early as the fall semester.

In December the building was the site of an attack by a gunman who killed three professors before dying in a shootout with university police, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Certain staff were welcomed back to the facility this semester, but classes were relocated.

In Tuesday’s announcement, Whitfield wrote to the UNLV community that the building would undergo security enhancements.

He said additional security cameras would be installed, and that access to floors three through five would be limited, including key access for the elevators.

Whitfield said a security guard would be posted at the entrance.

“These initial efforts will be completed before Beam Hall would open again to the public and serve as a pilot for future enhancements to other campus buildings,” Whitfield wrote. “As we continue our discussions with faculty, staff, and student leaders about the eventual reopening of Beam Hall for classes as soon as this fall, I want to make it clear that we’re doing so with care and concern for the physical and emotional needs of everyone who works in or visits the building.”

Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez at rtorres@reviewjournal.com.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
How 2 Las Vegas police officers saved a UNLV shooting victim’s life
How 2 Las Vegas police officers saved a UNLV shooting victim’s life
Road rage led to northeast Las Vegas killing, police say
Road rage led to northeast Las Vegas killing, police say
‘Breaks my heart’: Neighbors say North Las Vegas shooting shattered tranquil community
‘Breaks my heart’: Neighbors say North Las Vegas shooting shattered tranquil community
Two more arrests in fatal Las Vegas apartment shooting
Two more arrests in fatal Las Vegas apartment shooting
2 women killed in North Las Vegas shooting
2 women killed in North Las Vegas shooting
Teacher accused of abusing 3 young students with autism
Teacher accused of abusing 3 young students with autism