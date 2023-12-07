3 killed in UNLV shooting were professors on campus

The three people killed in the shooting at UNLV’s Lee Business School, as well as a fourth victim who was seriously injured, were professors at the university.

The three people killed in the shooting at UNLV’s Lee Business School, as well as a fourth victim who was seriously injured, were described Thursday as professors at the university.

Two of those killed, Cha Jan “Jerry” Chang and Patricia Navarro Velez, were members of the business school faculty. The other two victims have not been identified.

“Yesterday was the most difficult day in the history of our university,” President Keith Whitfield said in a statement Thursday. “Words are still hard to come by as we’re only beginning to process the grief, loss, anger, and fear associated with Wednesday’s tragic campus shooting that took the lives of three of our cherished faculty members. Another faculty member remains hospitalized.”

Clark County Sheriff Kevin McMahill said Anthony Polito, 67, a former professor who had been denied positions at Nevada universities, was armed with a handgun and target list when he came to the Las Vegas campus on Wednesday morning.

Polito, a Henderson resident, was later killed in a shootout with UNLV police outside Beam Hall, home of the business school. McMahill said two of the victims were killed on the building’s third floor, and one was killed on the fourth floor.

Chang, 64, was a professor of management information systems and lived in Henderson. Navarro Velez, 39, was an assistant professor of accounting and lived in Las Vegas.

McMahill said the surviving shooting victim was a 38-year-old visiting professor. He was hospitalized at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center. Police believe he was on the fifth floor of Beam Hall when he was shot.

Mother of four

Navarro Velez was a mother of four, said Dalmid Correa, her former professor at the University of Puerto Rico, Ponce. Navarro Velez was from Puerto Rico, according to Correa, who said she had communicated with the woman’s family.

In his statement, Whitfield said Navarro-Velez “had devoted her career to educating the next generation of accountants.”

“She joined UNLV nearly five years ago as a professor of accounting, where she primarily focused on teaching accounting information systems,” he wrote.

According to UNLV’s website, Navarro Velez’s recent research focused on cybersecurity and data analytics.

She received her bachelor’s degree in accounting from the University of Puerto Rico at Ponce, and went on to earn her master’s degree from Ohio’s Bowling Green State University and her doctorate from University of Central Florida.

Navarro Velez was a recipient of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants’ fellowship for minority doctoral students, and the KPMG Foundation’s minority doctoral students scholarship, according to UNLV’s website. Before going into academia, Navarro Velez was a risk assurance manager in Puerto Rico.

Correa said she was proud of Navarro Velez, and remembered her as an “excellent student” who always had a smile on her face while she attended classes in Puerto Rico. While at the university, Navarro Velez won first place in a national competition of accounting students, Correa said.

“I remember Patricia as an example for the students, an example for accounting professionals,” Correa told the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Longtime educator

On Thursday, a woman answering a call at a number associated with Chang’s property in public records said Chang had been shot and killed. She declined to discuss Chang or the shooting.

Chang’s office is listed on UNLV’s website as being located in the 300 level of Beam Hall. Chang has worked at UNLV since 2001, holding his latest professor title since 2014, according to the university.

He received degrees from National Taiwan Ocean University, Central Michigan University, Texas A&M University and the University of Pittsburgh, according to his resume posted to UNLV’s website.

“Dr. Chang was a longtime educator of management information systems, spending more than 20 years of his academic career teaching a generation of UNLV Lee Business School students,” Whitfield wrote in his statement.

Audrey Chang, who identified herself as Jerry Chang’s daughter in a direct message sent through social media, declined to comment about her father.

According to the Clark County coroner’s office, Chang died from a gunshot wound to the head, and Navarro Velez died from multiple gunshot wounds.

“The third victim has been identified and the Clark County Office of the Coroner/Medical Examiner is working to identify the Legal Next of Kin,” the county said in a statement Thursday.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on X. Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Review-Journal digital producer Rosana Romero contributed to this report.