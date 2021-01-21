60°F
UNLV School of Medicine sees funding restored for new building

Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 20, 2021 - 4:16 pm
 
Maureen Schafer, president and CEO of Nevada Health & Bioscience Corporation, looks on at the s ...
Maureen Schafer, president and CEO of Nevada Health & Bioscience Corporation, looks on at the site of the future medical education building for UNLV’s School of Medicine in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
The UNLV School of Medicine’s new medical education building will continue to rise following the restoration of state funding that was cut over the summer.

Gov. Steve Sisolak announced Tuesday during his State of the State address that a $25 million cut made in the summer as part of COVID-19-related budget cuts would be reinstated.

The 135,000-square-foot facility — the medical school’s first permanent facility — on Shadow Lane in central Las Vegas is slated for completion in summer 2022, at an estimated cost of $125 million.

In a Tuesday statement, the Nevada Health & Bioscience Corp., which is overseeing the project, expressed gratitude.

“We recognize the significance of the governor’s decision during these unprecedented times and are grateful for his leadership,” President and CEO Maureen Schafer said. “The combined efforts of private and public funding will ultimately help address our wider community’s much needed access to improved health care.”

