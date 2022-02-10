UNLV student union reopens after bomb threat

The UNLV Student Union was briefly evacuated Thursday morning due to an unsubstantiated bomb threat, according to police.

The Student Union building at UNLV in Las Vegas, Friday, Sept. 4, 2020. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

At 11:05 a.m., University Police Services tweeted about a “Bomb Threat received Student Union.”

“Avoid the area until further notice,” police said.

But within 20 minutes police said the building was reopened.

“Police confirm there is NO longer an active threat at the Student Union,” police tweeted. “Building is open. Resume normal activities.”

Thank you to @unlv and @UPDSouth for their quick action today to keep the campus community safe. I am glad to see the situation has been resolved. https://t.co/xUK90C7Ts2 — Governor Sisolak (@GovSisolak) February 10, 2022

A request for further information from police was pending.

