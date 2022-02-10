71°F
UNLV student union reopens after bomb threat

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 10, 2022 - 11:49 am
 
The Student Union building at UNLV in Las Vegas, Friday, Sept. 4, 2020. (Erik Verduzco / Las Ve ...
The Student Union building at UNLV in Las Vegas, Friday, Sept. 4, 2020. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

The UNLV Student Union was briefly evacuated Thursday morning due to an unsubstantiated bomb threat, according to police.

At 11:05 a.m., University Police Services tweeted about a “Bomb Threat received Student Union.”

“Avoid the area until further notice,” police said.

But within 20 minutes police said the building was reopened.

“Police confirm there is NO longer an active threat at the Student Union,” police tweeted. “Building is open. Resume normal activities.”

A request for further information from police was pending.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.

