86°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS UPDATES DOWNLOAD THE RJ APP
Education

UNLV’s Anti-Black Racism Task Force releases recommendations

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 18, 2020 - 7:34 am
 

A new UNLV task force has released recommendations for addressing safety, equity and inclusion among Black students and employees.

In early June, the university formed a 12-member Anti-Black Racism Task Force, which includes three subcommittees of faculty, students, and administrative faculty and staff.

The step came in the wake of the May 25 death of George Floyd, which sparked weeks of protests across the nation. A Minneapolis police officer — who was fired and now faces second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter charges — kept his knee on Floyd’s neck for more than nine minutes, according to police bodycam video unsealed this week.

In a July 7 email to UNLV students, President Marta Meana and Chris Heavey — interim executive vice president and provost — wrote: “The last month or so has been profoundly painful for our university, our community, and our nation. The long history and recent string of killings of unarmed African Americans have finally brought about a moment of reckoning that needs to persist past the immediate reflection and protests. Black Lives Matter. Now and forever.”

UNLV prides itself on its diversity and must be at the forefront of efforts “to increase access and opportunity for individuals of color and others traditionally underrepresented in higher education,” they wrote. “We must support every member of our UNLV family and help everyone attain their educational goals and professional objectives.”

In the email, Meana and Heavey gave an overview of the task force recommendations, which they say they plan to implement.

They include denouncing racism and black racism during UNLV student orientations, creating a website for the task force, sponsoring an on-campus workshop to provide employees with specialized intercultural training, expanding mental health services for the Black community and implementing University Police Services changes.

On the academic side, recommendations include developing support initiatives for Black faculty, implementing a search advocate program that has been shown to result in hiring more faculty of color, hiring a cluster of scholars — once a hiring freeze is lifted —“whose research, teaching, and service is dedicated to combating racism and increasing social justice,” and expanding the university’s African American and African diaspora studies program.

UNLV is also considering the future of its mascot. The university removed a bronze statue of Hey Reb! from its campus in mid-June following outcry from student groups.

A task force member’s perspective

Javon Johnson — chairman of the task force’s faculty subcommittee — is assistant professor of African American studies, and director of African American and African diaspora studies.

Johnson, who has been at UNLV for three years, told the Review-Journal on Thursday that he had previously emailed the president and provost and expressed “my frustrations with how universities typically go about addressing racial issues.”

When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, university administrators turned to experts — both in education and health — “almost wholesale,” he said, for guidance.

But in a time of racial strife, UNLV “did not equally turn to the department that deals with racial issues” — the department of interdisciplinary, gender, and ethnic studies — and its faculty members, he added.

Johnson said he’s “a structural change person” and too often as it pertains to racism or discrimination, businesses and universities rely on sensitivity trainings.

“I have not come across much research that shows that this works,” he said, noting those types of trainings treat racism as an “individual engagement” with a focus on getting a few bad actors to change rather than on institutional change.

Johnson said UNLV needs to put more money into its African American and African diaspora studies programs and hire more faculty. And the university, he said, has had a problem with retaining Black faculty.

Johnson said he understands the university is facing budgetary issues spurred by the COVID-19 pandemic, but “for me, budgetary crises can’t be the response. We have to find solutions. Anti-black racism and antagonisms are killing black people at a high (rate) and we can’t turn a blind eye to that.”

Meana told the task force the university wants to take actionable steps, Johnson said, noting that immediate steps should focus on how UNLV responds when racist incidents occur. “We failed miserably in the past.”

Recent incidents include in October 2019 when a shooting threat directed toward Black students and Bernie Sanders supporters was found in a bathroom stall. Students protested after it took the university more than five days to send out a mass notification to campus. University officials said the threat was determined to be unsubstantiated.

In 2018, an anonymous sticky note with the message “kill the blacks” was found in UNLV’s Lied Library and there was also a report of someone making gun-pointing movements toward Black students.

What other colleges are doing

At Nevada State College in Henderson, school administrators also released a letter July 7 about steps the college is taking.

Those include recruiting more Black students and helping them graduate, increasing diversity among faculty and staff, launching a new academic program — Sankofa — next summer to support Black students, working to create a social justice lab on campus, and working to establish a Collegiate 100 chapter.

NSC’s diversity and inclusion task force has offered “a multitude of suggestions for additional things we can do,”according to the letter. “We will be looking at these recommendations, but we also want to increase our dialogue directly with African American students, faculty, and staff.”

The letter includes data, including that the number of Black first-time, first-year students has increased by 92 percent over the past five years. Retention rates have also improved.

“Although it is wonderful to see these numbers moving in the right direction due to many successful programs and the dedicated attention of faculty and staff, we recognize the cohort sizes are comparatively small and absolutely need to continue growing,” college administrators wrote in the letter. “The overall numbers are still nowhere near we would like them to be.”

The college has also pushed for more diversity on its leadership team, from no Black administrators in 2016 to 16 percent now.

The percentage of Black faculty, though, was at 6 percent in both 2013 and this year, according to the letter. And the percentage of Black administrative faculty and classified staff was 14 percent in 2013 — higher than 12 percent this year.

At the College of Southern Nevada, a couple of forums were held in June – “A Space to Breathe: A Conversation about Injustices Against Blacks in America” and “Standing in Solidarity: What’s Going On?”

President Federico Zaragoza also released a June 1 statement in response to Floyd’s death.

Contact Julie Wootton-Greener at jgreener@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2921. Follow @julieswootton on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Construction flaw in downtown’s Circa gains fan base
Construction flaw in downtown’s Circa gains fan base
2
Clark County evaluating if more needed to control coronavirus spread
Clark County evaluating if more needed to control coronavirus spread
3
Clark County, Nevada set COVID-19 case records; state in ‘red zone’
Clark County, Nevada set COVID-19 case records; state in ‘red zone’
4
Man accused of stealing $8M in virus relief money, gambling in Las Vegas
Man accused of stealing $8M in virus relief money, gambling in Las Vegas
5
OSHA fines 7 Nevada businesses for violating coronavirus safety rules
OSHA fines 7 Nevada businesses for violating coronavirus safety rules
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Local Videos
Police: Mom Arrested in Fatal Crash Drove 121 MPH - VIDEO
A 23-year-old woman arrested Sunday night after a crash that killed her 1-year-old son was driving 121 mph at the time of the collision, according to a Las Vegas police report. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Trustees approve CCSD fall school reopening plan with caveat - VIDEO
In a marathon meeting Thursday night, Clark County School District trustees approved a plan to reopen schools this fall with the caveat that additional details about how to do so would come back before the board. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Jara says time for debate is over on CCSD reopening plan - VIDEO
With pressure growing for the Clark County School District to modify its school reopening plan, Superintendent Jesus Jara said Tuesday that the time has come to move forward on the existing blueprint. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
RTC considers route changes as pandemic affects ridership, revenue - Video
Stung by a drop in public bus ridership because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada is considering systemwide service changes. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)v
Fireworks light up Las Vegas - Video
Las Vegas celebrated the Fourth of July with fireworks lighting up the entire valley. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Fireworks in the Moapa sky - Video
Fireworks explode near Moapa Paiute Travel Plaza during Fourth of July festivities in Moapa, northwest of Las Vegas, on Saturday, July 4, 2020. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Fourth of July fireworks at Plaza in downtown Las Vegas - Video
Fourth of July fireworks at the Plaza casino lit up the night sky in downtown Las Vegas on Saturday. (David Guzman/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas teen shares COVID-19 story on social media - Video
Kaydee Asher speaks with the RJ about what it's like having COVID-19, how she may have contracted the virus, and how she's using her platform to tell other young people to be safe. (Renee Summerour/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas police officer Shay Mikalonis moved to spinal cord center.
Paralyzed Las Vegas police officer Shay Mikalonis was being transferred to an out-of-state medical facility Wednesday morning for treatment of a severe spinal cord injury. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Mahagony fire timelapse
Timelapse of Mt.Charleston Mahogany fire as seen from Skye Canyon. (Andrea Leal)
Summerlin will have virtual 4th of July parade - Video
The Summerlin Council Patriotic Parade will be held virtually this year on July 4. Golden Knights players Nate Schmidt and Alec Martinez will take part. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Effort to fight illegal fireworks resumes for Fourth of July (PSAs) - Video
Law enforcement in Clark County will take part in the interagency "You Light It, We Write It” campaign to crack down on the use of illegal fireworks in the Las Vegas Valley this Fourth of July. (Clark County)
Henderson police officers test positive for COVID-19 - Video
Two officers with the Henderson Police Department received positive test results for coronavirus on June 21, 2020. The officers were assigned to the Training and Development Unit. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Tech problems on DMV website cause long lines - Video
Las Vegas residents have been standing in line for hours frustrated because they can't make an appointment on the Department of Motor Vehicles website due to technical issues. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
News COVID-19 testing site opening at Texas Station - Video
The Texas Station site is operating in addition to the drive-thru testing site in the UNLV Tropicana parking garage next to the Thomas & Mack Center. Both sites are operated by Clark County and University Medical Center in partnership with the Nevada National Guard. (Renee Summerour and Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Black Lives Matter protest mural on Juneteenth - Video
Amy Van Rosen with the Good All Day Collective joins volunteers to create a Black Lives Matter protest mural on the Majestic Repertory Theatre building in downtown Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nevada tribal nations keep their people safe from coronavirus - Video
Tribal members at Walker River Paiute Tribe's Walker River Indian Reservation in Schurz and at Reno-Sparks Indian Colony's Hungry Valley Reservation take care of their own in the age of coronavirus. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Victims of the Alpine fire discuss life after 6 months - Video
Residents who were victims in the Alpine Apartment Fire on Dec. 21 recall what happened and some of the struggles they are facing after six months. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Family welcomes baby during pandemic in Spain - Video
Henderson native Air Force Maj. Chris Stein, stationed at the U.S. Embassy in Madrid, Spain, and his wife dealt with the coronavirus pandemic, diagnoses for COVID-19 and having an unexpected home birth for their third child. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Jara to present school reopening plan to CCSD board next week - VIDEO
A much-anticipated plan for reopening doors at the Clark County School District will come before the board next week, according to Superintendent Jesus Jara.
Foster mom corrals an armful of kids at St. Jude’s Ranch for Children - Video
Tytaliayah Parker cares her five foster kids and her biological daughter at St. Jude’s Ranch for Children in Boulder City. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Resident of apartment complex where fire occurred said he didn’t hear fire alarm - Video
Travis Mattsson, who has lived at Siegel Suites Las Vegas Boulevard for a year, said he didn’t hear a fire alarm in his unit. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Vigil held in downtown Las Vegas - VIDEO
The Forced Trajectory Project conducted a vigil downtown on Saturday evening to honor those lost to police violence. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Volunteer drivers deliver restaurant-quality meals to those in need - Video
Graffiti Bao, a restaurant, is partnering with Delivering with Dignity to provide restaurant-quality meals to those in need. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Black Lives Matter, anti-racism rally held in Las Vegas - Video
More than 1,000 people protested peacefully in Kianga Isoke Palacio Park near Doolittle Community Center in the Historic Westside neighborhood of Las Vegas on Friday night, June 5. It was a Black Lives Matter rally and candlelight vigil for George Floyd and other black Americans who have died in confrontations with police. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Soul City WiFi Project brings free internet to Historic Westside Las Vegas - Video
Steven Williams, president of the National Juneteenth Observance Foundation speaks at a press conference about the creation of a free WiFi network to help underserved communities, followed by a brief ribbon-cutting ceremony. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Academic Excellence Awards 2020 - Video
The Las Vegas Review Journal's Academic Excellence program is designed to recognized 1st thru 12th grade students in Southern Nevada who exhibit academic achievement, community involvement, and leadership in and out of the classroom.
A motorist driving recklessly lost control of their vehicle and smashed into a house
Las Vegas police said a motorist driving recklessly lost control of their vehicle, which then smashed into a house at 401 South Torrey Pines Drive. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @reviewjournal
Las Vegas police briefing on shooting during Black Lives Matter protest
Sheriff Joe Lombardo briefs the media on shootings during the Black Lives Matter protest that left one man dead and a Metro officer in critical condition on Monday, June 1, 2020.
Areas of Red Rock Canyon reopen - Video
The BLM Southern Nevada District reopened access to areas of Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area on June 1, 2020, including; Red Rock Canyon Scenic Drive, Red Rock Overlook, Late Night Trailhead, Red Spring Boardwalk, Calico Basin and Kraft Mountain Trailheads. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Train carrying decommissioned nuclear reactor passes through Las Vegas - VIDEO
The train carrying a decommissioned nuclear reactor vessel from Southern California is passing through Las Vegas on Thursday afternoon. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Southern Nevada Health District COVID-19 update
Southern Nevada Health District staff conduct a video briefing to provide updates about the public health agency’s COVID-19 response in Clark County.
Neighborhood rallies behind grad amid the coronavirus lockdown
Riley Lynn Thacker's mom put a sign in their yard to congratulate her daughter completing her senior year and neighbors followed suit. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST
 
UNLV still evaluating future of Hey Reb! mascot
By / RJ

Acting university president Marta Meana is still in the process of conversing with key stakeholders regarding the school’s mascot, Hey Reb!, per school spokesperson Tony Allen.