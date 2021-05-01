UNLV’s Boyd Law School dean to step down

UNLV announced Friday that Boyd Law School Dean Dan Hamilton will leave the school June 30 to focus on “pressing family matters.”

The William S. Boyd School of Law at UNLV (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Hamilton has led the law school since 2013. Under his leadership, the school has “risen to new heights,” including jumps in national rankings, fundraising, community service and recruiting prominent faculty, UNLV Executive Vice President and Provost Chris Heavey wrote in a letter to the campus community.

Hamilton established the nation’s first master of laws (LL.M.) program in gaming law and regulation in 2015, “which has attracted students from around the nation and all over the world,” Heavey wrote.

He also enlisted former U.S. Sen. Harry Reid to become a distinguished fellow in law and policy.

“With Senator Reid, the law school built the Senator Reid Civic Dialogue Program, which not only raised the national profile of the law school, it brought in speakers including President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder, and Congressman James Clyburn,” Heavey wrote.

And this year, the law school launched a Diversity Pipeline Program “named for retired Nevada Supreme Court Justice Michael Douglas to bring college students from underrepresented groups across the state to learn about the school and potential careers in the law,” according to the letter.

