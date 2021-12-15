43°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Covid | Vaccide Data
Education

UNLV’s winter graduation has teenage flavor — PHOTOS

Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 15, 2021 - 12:20 am
 
Jack Rico, a 15-year-old college graduate, shakes UNLV President Keith Whitfield's hand as he a ...
Jack Rico, a 15-year-old college graduate, shakes UNLV President Keith Whitfield's hand as he accepts his diploma during commencement at the Thomas & Mack Center on Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Jack Rico, a 15-year-old UNLV graduate in history, enters his commencement at the Thomas & ...
Jack Rico, a 15-year-old UNLV graduate in history, enters his commencement at the Thomas & Mack Center on Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Jack Rico, a 15-year-old UNLV graduate in history, lines up to take the stage during his commen ...
Jack Rico, a 15-year-old UNLV graduate in history, lines up to take the stage during his commencement at the Thomas & Mack Center on Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Jack Rico, a 15-year-old UNLV graduate in history, waves to family members in the audience duri ...
Jack Rico, a 15-year-old UNLV graduate in history, waves to family members in the audience during his commencement at the Thomas & Mack Center on Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
UNLV graduates proceed to their seats during their commencement at the Thomas & Mack Center ...
UNLV graduates proceed to their seats during their commencement at the Thomas & Mack Center on Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
UNLV graduates enter the Thomas & Mack Center for their commencement on Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2 ...
UNLV graduates enter the Thomas & Mack Center for their commencement on Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Some UNLV graduates decorated their caps for their commencement at the Thomas & Mack Center ...
Some UNLV graduates decorated their caps for their commencement at the Thomas & Mack Center on Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
UNLV President Keith Whitfield congratulates graduates on their degrees during commencement at ...
UNLV President Keith Whitfield congratulates graduates on their degrees during commencement at the Thomas & Mack Center on Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Graduates turn to face the Army ROTC Color Guard as they enter the UNLV Winter 2021 commencemen ...
Graduates turn to face the Army ROTC Color Guard as they enter the UNLV Winter 2021 commencement at the Thomas & Mack Center on Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
UNLV biology graduate Ryan Tobias, center, waves to friends and family during his commencement ...
UNLV biology graduate Ryan Tobias, center, waves to friends and family during his commencement at the Thomas & Mack Center on Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
UNLV graduate Ashkia Aoun adorns her graduation cap with Christmas lights during her commenceme ...
UNLV graduate Ashkia Aoun adorns her graduation cap with Christmas lights during her commencement ceremony at the Thomas & Mack Center on Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
UNLV graduate Cierra Carodine stands in line to take the stage during their commencement ceremo ...
UNLV graduate Cierra Carodine stands in line to take the stage during their commencement ceremony on Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
UNLV hospitality graduate Katie Derr is honored by President Keith Whitfield as an outstanding ...
UNLV hospitality graduate Katie Derr is honored by President Keith Whitfield as an outstanding student during commencement at the Thomas & Mack Center on Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, in Las Vegas. Her service dog, Stitch, joined her on stage. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
One UNLV graduate makes a statement with their footwear during commencement at the Thomas & ...
One UNLV graduate makes a statement with their footwear during commencement at the Thomas & Mack Center on Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
UNLV education graduates exit the stage after accepting their diplomas during commencement at t ...
UNLV education graduates exit the stage after accepting their diplomas during commencement at the Thomas & Mack Center on Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
UNLV hospitality graduate Morgan Beasley, center, waves to family and friends during her commen ...
UNLV hospitality graduate Morgan Beasley, center, waves to family and friends during her commencement at the Thomas & Mack Center on Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
UNLV graduates line up to enter the Thomas & Mack Center for their commencement on Tuesday, ...
UNLV graduates line up to enter the Thomas & Mack Center for their commencement on Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
UNLV fine arts graduates wear film with their gowns during commencement at the Thomas & Mac ...
UNLV fine arts graduates wear film with their gowns during commencement at the Thomas & Mack Center on Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
One UNLV graduate wears a mask to prevent the spread of COVID-19 during commencement at the Tho ...
One UNLV graduate wears a mask to prevent the spread of COVID-19 during commencement at the Thomas & Mack Center on Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
UNLV graduates with decorated caps wave to the audience during commencement at the Thomas & ...
UNLV graduates with decorated caps wave to the audience during commencement at the Thomas & Mack Center on Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Jack Rico, 15, joined a large graduating class during UNLV’s winter commencement ceremony Tuesday at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas.

Rico was one of about 2,200 students eligible to participate in the ceremony. He earned a bachelor’s degree with honors, possibly making him the youngest student ever to graduate from the university.

Jack, who lives in Huntington Beach, California, when not in Las Vegas, graduated with a 3.78 grade-point average and a degree in history.

MOST READ
1
December storm soaks Las Vegas Valley, mountains see snow
December storm soaks Las Vegas Valley, mountains see snow
2
Dangerous winter storm forecast to blow into Las Vegas region Tuesday
Dangerous winter storm forecast to blow into Las Vegas region Tuesday
3
Autopsy shows ‘unusually severe’ brain trauma in former Raider who shot 6
Autopsy shows ‘unusually severe’ brain trauma in former Raider who shot 6
4
Fire killed young Las Vegas woman in Ruggs’ DUI case, coroner rules
Fire killed young Las Vegas woman in Ruggs’ DUI case, coroner rules
5
Station Casinos pitching project near downtown Las Vegas
Station Casinos pitching project near downtown Las Vegas
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST