UNLV’s winter graduation has teenage flavor — PHOTOS

Jack Rico, 15, was one of about 2,200 students eligible to participate in the ceremony at the Thomas & Mack Center on Tuesday.

Jack Rico, a 15-year-old college graduate, shakes UNLV President Keith Whitfield's hand as he accepts his diploma during commencement at the Thomas & Mack Center on Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Jack Rico, a 15-year-old UNLV graduate in history, enters his commencement at the Thomas & Mack Center on Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Jack Rico, a 15-year-old UNLV graduate in history, lines up to take the stage during his commencement at the Thomas & Mack Center on Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Jack Rico, a 15-year-old UNLV graduate in history, waves to family members in the audience during his commencement at the Thomas & Mack Center on Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Jack Rico, 15, joined a large graduating class during UNLV’s winter commencement ceremony Tuesday at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas.

Rico was one of about 2,200 students eligible to participate in the ceremony. He earned a bachelor’s degree with honors, possibly making him the youngest student ever to graduate from the university.

Jack, who lives in Huntington Beach, California, when not in Las Vegas, graduated with a 3.78 grade-point average and a degree in history.