UNLV’s winter graduation has teenage flavor — PHOTOS
Jack Rico, 15, was one of about 2,200 students eligible to participate in the ceremony at the Thomas & Mack Center on Tuesday.
Jack Rico, 15, joined a large graduating class during UNLV’s winter commencement ceremony Tuesday at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas.
Rico was one of about 2,200 students eligible to participate in the ceremony. He earned a bachelor’s degree with honors, possibly making him the youngest student ever to graduate from the university.
Jack, who lives in Huntington Beach, California, when not in Las Vegas, graduated with a 3.78 grade-point average and a degree in history.