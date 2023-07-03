Your child’s charter school could soon get money for transportation

The Nevada Legislature approved $7 million for public charter school transportation, and Gov. Joe Lombardo’s office will start taking applications Friday.

A school bus sits in front of Durango High School in Las Vegas on Thursday, July 28, 2022. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Nevada public charter schools could soon get state money to pay for student transportation.

Gov. Joe Lombardo’s office announced last week that applications will be open Friday for charter schools to request funding.

The state Legislature appropriated $7 million annually to the Nevada State Public Charter School Authority for the next two school years to award to charter schools for transportation.

Currently, public charter schools — which are tuition-free public schools — receive state funding, but not money specifically for transportation.

Because of cost barriers, it’s rare for campuses to find other ways to pay for transportation, meaning parents are responsible for getting their children to and from school.

“This funding will provide a tremendous benefit to our schools and our students, and we’re deeply grateful for Governor Lombardo’s efforts to secure this funding through his transformational education legislation,” said Rebecca Feiden, executive director of the charter authority, in a news release.

Lombardo said in the release: “Charter school transportation funding is a critical part of expanding and enhancing school choice opportunities in our state.”

Charter schools must submit a transportation plan to the charter authority. Applications will be accepted starting Friday.

