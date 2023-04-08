Egg hunt draws young treasure-seekers in Henderson — PHOTOS
An Easter egg hunt, carnival rides, bounce house and more were enjoyed by youngsters in Henderson on Saturday morning.
A sunny sky made it easy to spot Easter eggs for dozens of youngsters at the Spring Carnival at the Ranch in Henderson on Saturday.
The Hippity-Hop Egg Hunt was conducted in three flights for children from 1 to 3 years old, 4 to 7 years old and 8 to 10 years old.
Also included were carnival games, bounce houses and refreshments at the Whitney Ranch Recreation Center.
Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.