Excessive heat warning extended through Thursday in Las Vegas Valley

The sun rises in the northwest Las Vegas Valley on Wednesday, June, 5, 2019, in Las Vegas. The temperature reached 100 degrees today for the first time this year. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

An excessive heat warning in the Las Vegas Valley has been extended through Thursday before temperatures dip to near-normal over the weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

The valley will remain under the heat warning through 8 p.m. Thursday as afternoon highs are forecast to hit 106 degrees on Wednesday and Thursday, meteorologist John Adair said.

Winds between 15 and 25 mph with gusts of nearly 30 mph, could kick up Thursday afternoon ahead of a slight cooling trend through the weekend, Adair said.

Friday should see a high of 100 degrees, closer to the average high temperature of about 98 degrees. Highs of 101 degrees are forecast for both Saturday and Sunday.

Partly cloudy skies on Friday will clear out to sunny skies on Saturday and Sunday, Adair said.

Overnight lows will hover in the high 70s to low 80s through the weekend.

