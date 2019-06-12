Excessive heat warning extended through Thursday in Las Vegas Valley
The valley will remain under the heat warning through 8 p.m. as highs are forecast to hit 106 degrees on Wednesday and Thursday, the National Weather Service said.
An excessive heat warning in the Las Vegas Valley has been extended through Thursday before temperatures dip to near-normal over the weekend, according to the National Weather Service.
The valley will remain under the heat warning through 8 p.m. Thursday as afternoon highs are forecast to hit 106 degrees on Wednesday and Thursday, meteorologist John Adair said.
Winds between 15 and 25 mph with gusts of nearly 30 mph, could kick up Thursday afternoon ahead of a slight cooling trend through the weekend, Adair said.
Friday should see a high of 100 degrees, closer to the average high temperature of about 98 degrees. Highs of 101 degrees are forecast for both Saturday and Sunday.
Partly cloudy skies on Friday will clear out to sunny skies on Saturday and Sunday, Adair said.
Overnight lows will hover in the high 70s to low 80s through the weekend.
Summer day shelters
Because of extreme heat conditions, the following locations are open Tuesday and Wednesday:
— Salvation Army (for adults), 35 W. Owens Ave., 8 a.m.-4 p.m.
— Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada (for men), 1511 Las Vegas Blvd. North, 7 a.m.-3 p.m.
— Shade Tree (women and children), 1 W. Owens Ave., 11 a.m.-7 p.m.
Cooling stations
— Walnut Recreation Center, 3075 N. Walnut Road, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. 702-455-8402
— Pearson Community Center, 1625 West Carey Ave., Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. 702-455-1220
— Dula Gymnasium, 441 East Bonanza Road, Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday, 9 a.m to 6 p.m. 702-229-6307
— Hollywood Recreation Center, 1650 S. Hollywood Blvd., Monday through Friday, 6 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. 702-455-0566
— Cambridge Recreation Center, 3930 Cambridge St., Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. 702-455-7169
— Downtown Recreation Center, 105 W. Basic Road, Monday through Thursday, 6 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday, 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. 702-267-4040
— Courtyard Homeless Resource Center, 1401 Las Vegas Blvd. North, 24 hours a day, seven days a week. 702-229-6117