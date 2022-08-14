False shooting reports trigger panic at Las Vegas airport

False reports of a shooting at Harry Reid International Airport early Sunday caused panic and delayed flights, according to officials.

Travelers are shown on August 14, 2022, leaving the terminal to re-enter through security. (Colton Poore/ Las Vegas Review-Journal).

Flights were held as passengers flying out of Las Vegas had to be re-screened, the airport’s Twitter account posted about 6:20 a.m.

The noise that people confused as gunfire was believed to have originated about 4:30 a.m. by an “unruly subject” at Terminal 1, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

“Reports of a shooting this morning at Harry Reid International Airport are unfounded,” police said.

The person accused of making the noise was detained, although police did not say what, if any, charges they were facing.

“We appreciate the patience of those traveling today as operations are in the process of returning to normal,” the airport’s Twitter account said.

