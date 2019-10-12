Family, friends gather to remember Las Vegas boy killed in fire

Family and friends gathered Friday night at Centennial Park to grieve for 6-year-old Gavin Palmer, who ied in a house fire on Oct. 8 in the western Las Vegas Valley.

Family and friends gathered Friday night at Centennial Park to grieve for 6-year-old Gavin Palmer, who along with his mother, Renai, died in a house fire on Oct. 8 in the western Las Vegas Valley.

Sean Murray, Gavin’s father, lighted a candle and passed it to the dozens in attendance during the ceremony.

“I know Gavin will look over me forever, until I meet him in heaven,” Murray said as he thanked everyone for coming.

“He was the perfect little boy,” Murray, said in an emotional phone interview with the Las Vegas Review-Journal on Thursday, two days after the fire. “I consider myself his best friend. He would tell me that all the time. He always wanted to be next to me.”

The cause of the deadly fire has yet to be determined.