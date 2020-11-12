Festival of Trees and Lights delayed by state’s ‘stay at home’ request

A holiday event of more than three decades is moving its celebration to later dates because of the COVID-19 pandemic and Gov. Steve Sisolak’s request for people to stay home as much as possible.

A decorated Christmas trees at a recent Festival of Trees and Lights. (Festival of Trees and Lights)

A holiday event of more than three decades is moving its celebration to later dates because of the COVID-19 pandemic and Gov. Steve Sisolak’s request for people to stay home as much as possible.

The 32nd annual Festival of Trees and Lights family viewing nights and VIP Celebration event will be postponed to Dec. 4-6 and Dec. 10 respectively at Collaboration Center Las Vegas (LV) Ranch, 8390 W. Windmill Lane.

“This postponement is directly due to the recommendations of Governor Steve Sisolak and the State of Nevada for residents to stay at home for two weeks to help curb the recent spikes in COVID-19 within the state,” a news release early Thursday stated.

“While we are disheartened to postpone this event, we are all in this fight against COVID together and stand behind our governor’s recommendation of ‘Stay at Home 2.0’ per his address Tuesday evening,” said Lynda Tache, CEO of Collaboration Center Foundation. “We hope that guests looking forward to the in-person experience will get in the holiday spirit at the LV Ranch after the Thanksgiving holiday and know that the celebration of the Festival of Trees and Lights will be just as beautiful online or in early December.”

The Festival of Trees and Lights online auction and preview will launch virtually on Saturday, Nov. 14, giving the public the opportunity to view and start bids on the trees, wreaths and gifts showcased at the event. Guests who wish to visit the trees in person can get into the holiday spirit beginning Dec. 4. For anyone with a winning bid for trees, they can opt to have them delivered Dec. 11-13. Any guests or sponsors who have already purchased tickets to the family viewing nights or VIP event will be notified to reschedule to one of the new dates. All new dates are dependent upon all ongoing COVID-19 Nevada regulations and are subject to change.

As a community collaboration event, proceeds from the Festival of Trees and Lights remain local and benefit both organizations, allowing them to continue servicing individuals and families with intellectual, developmental, and physical disabilities.

To participate in the online auction starting Nov. 14, visit www.fotl.givesmart.com.

Socially distanced family viewing nights are by reservation only Dec. 4-6 from 4-8:30 p.m. Ticketed-reservation are for one-hour time slots and are limited to 35 guests per hour.

Adhering to social distancing guidelines and Nevada’s mask mandate, guests will be able to explore the LV Ranch grounds, view and bid on the online auction items on display, and enjoy treats and various photo opportunities.

Individual tickets for family viewing nights are available for $10 or $30 for a family of five. The VIP event will be held Thursday, Dec. 10 from 6-8:30 p.m., tickets are $250 per person.

To make reservations, become a sponsor or for more information about the Festival of Trees and Lights, please visit https://www.dsosn.org/festival-of-trees-and-lights or www.collablv.org.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.