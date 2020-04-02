Firefighters battle northwest valley blaze at homes under construction

Las Vegas firefighters are battling a fire at a home under construction, trying to prevent it from spreading it to nearby buildings in the northwest valley.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas firefighters are battling a fire at a home under construction, trying to prevent it from spreading it to nearby buildings in the northwest valley.

F3H TOC: 5:58AM 2-ALARM FIRE 9600 block La Madre Way heavy fire & smoke showing house under construction, defensive operations, wind blowing embers to other houses under construction, 2nd alarm required for fire #PIO1NEWS — Las Vegas FireRescue (@LasVegasFD) April 2, 2020

The two-alarm fire was reported just before 6 a.m. in the 9600 block of West La Madre Way, near West Lone Mountain Road and North Grand Canyon Drive.

The wind was blowing embers into a second house, causing a second alarm for more crews, according to a Tweet by the Las Vegas Fire Department.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.