First taste of winter on its way to Las Vegas Valley

The windy arrival of a cold front on Tuesday will drop temperatures close to freezing later this week.

If you haven’t already, get out the warm coat and gloves.

Monday in the Las Vegas Valley will be sunny, chilly and breezy with a high of 59. Northeast winds will be 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph early in the day.

“It’s the first taste of winter,” said National Weather Service meteorologist Barry Pierce. “Temperatures will be 20 to 25 degrees below normal.”

Tuesday afternoon will bring the windy arrival of a cold front.

That day’s high will warm slightly to 65. West winds up to 10 mph will shift to the north and gusts could reach 35 mph in the afternoon.

Low temperatures will drop to freezing and perhaps a bit colder later this week.

Thursday should be the coldest day of the week with possibly some of the outer edges of the valley — including Nellis Air Force Base, northwest Las Vegas, Mountain’s Edge and Southern Highlands — dropping to freezing temperatures.

Thursday begins a warming trend with a high of 59 that will warm into the low 70s by the weekend.

