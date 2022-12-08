Great local Christmas lights? There’s a map for that.

The Las Vegas Christmas Lights Map works with community members to curate a list/map of the best holiday light displays in Southern Nevada.

More than 200 homes with Christmas light displays and many other Christmas options are listed on the Vegas Family Guide website. (Vegas Family Guide)

One of the homes listed on the Las Vegas Christmas Lights Map. (Vegas Family Guide)

One of the homes listed on the Las Vegas Christmas Lights Map. (Vegas Family Guide)

Are you and the family seeking great Christmas light displays in the Las Vegas Valley?

The Las Vegas Christmas Lights Map is back this year. The website works with community members to curate a list/map of the best holiday light displays in Southern Nevada.

More than 200 homes are currently listed, and the map is updated daily with the assistance of locals and light enthusiasts. Displays can be submitted via text, email or on a web form.

The maps are broken down into specific areas, such as Boulder City, northwest Las Vegas, southeast Las Vegas, Henderson, etc.

This year, Vegas Family Guide has also created a featured section of more than 15 incredible light shows across the valley, including popular homes like The House on Fifth Street, The Community Ornament Tree, The Candy Cane House and Twisted Vegas.

A map to plan your tour can be found at vegaschristmaslightsmap.com

Decorated homes can be submitted to the map:

Text: 702-608-0215

Email: info@vegasfamilyevents.com

Form: https://forms.gle/N2qqxFmJhhBpix4K7

The Vegas Family Guide website: www.vegasfamilyguide.com

You can also use social media handles

Instagram: www.instagram.com/vegasfamilyguide

Facebook: www.facebook.com/vegasfamilyguide

Vegas Family Guide was founded in 2010 by a mother of three who wanted to share everything that Las Vegas had to offer for local families. The guide now reaches more than 250,000 locals each month.

