Gusty winds, high temps expected in Las Vegas Valley

An excessive heat warning for the Las Vegas Valley was canceled early Thursday — not that it will do a lot to change the above-normal heat.

Winds from the south may gust up to 21 mph Thursday in the Las Vegas Valley. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Some gusty winds might provide a hint of cooling or perhaps a blow dryer feeling.

The forecast high is 107. Winds from the northeast at 6 to 15 mph will come from the south in the afternoon. Gusts may reach 21 mph, according to the National Weather Service.

The excessive heat warning was canceled early Thursday rather than the planned 8 p.m. expiration, said weather service meteorologist Jen Varian.

“The heat will just have a bit less of an impact today,” she said.

Friday should have sunny skies and a high of 104. Winds will be lighter.

Weekend highs are expected to be 103 for Saturday and 105 on Sunday.

Overnight lows will be around 80.