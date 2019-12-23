Hanukkah in Las Vegas underway with lighting of menorah

Hundreds of people gathered Sunday night in downtown Las Vegas to welcome the eight-day Jewish festival of Hanukkah.

The Dancing Dreidels perform at a menorah lighting hosted by the Chabada of Southern Nevada for the first day of Hanukkah on Fremont Street in Downtown Las Vegas, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Rabbi Shea Harlig lights the menorah for the first day of Hanukkah as David Dahan recites blessings at an event hosted by the Chabada of Southern Nevada on Fremont Street in Downtown Las Vegas, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Las Vegas City Councilwoman Michele Fiore addresses the crowd next to Las Vegas City Councilwoman Victoria Seaman at a menorah lighting hosted by the Chabada of Southern Nevada for the first day of Hanukkah on Fremont Street in Downtown Las Vegas, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Rabbi Motti Harlig holds his son Mendel Harlig, 2, at a menorah lighting hosted by the Chabada of Southern Nevada for the first day of Hanukkah on Fremont Street in Downtown Las Vegas, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Rabbi Shea Harlig addresses the crowd at a menorah lighting hosted by the Chabada of Southern Nevada for the first day of Hanukkah on Fremont Street in Downtown Las Vegas, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

The crowd watches the entertainment at a menorah lighting hosted by the Chabada of Southern Nevada for the first day of Hanukkah on Fremont Street in Downtown Las Vegas, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Lena Levy breaks a glowstick with her son Jacob Levy, 5, at a menorah lighting hosted by the Chabada of Southern Nevada for the first day of Hanukkah on Fremont Street in Downtown Las Vegas, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Henny Attal, 6, from left, dances with Roza Metal, 6, and Yehudis Markel, 6, at a menorah lighting hosted by the Chabada of Southern Nevada for the first day of Hanukkah on Fremont Street in Downtown Las Vegas, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

First graders from Desert Torah Academy Day SchoolÕs choir sing for the crowd at a menorah lighting hosted by the Chabada of Southern Nevada for the first day of Hanukkah on Fremont Street in Downtown Las Vegas, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

The celebration will continue through the evening of Dec. 30.

The celebration will continue through the evening of Dec. 30.

Hanukkah commemorates the rededication of the Second Temple of Jerusalem after it had been desecrated by Antiochus IV Epiphanes, who had tried to Hellenize the Jews.

Several local restaurants and lounges are celebrating Hanukkah with special menus. All will be served from Sunday through Dec. 30.