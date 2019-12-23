Hanukkah in Las Vegas underway with lighting of menorah
Hundreds of people gathered Sunday night in downtown Las Vegas to welcome the eight-day Jewish festival of Hanukkah.
Hundreds of people gathered Sunday night in downtown Las Vegas to welcome the eight-day Jewish festival of Hanukkah, which began at sundown, with the lighting of a giant menorah.
The celebration will continue through the evening of Dec. 30.
Hanukkah commemorates the rededication of the Second Temple of Jerusalem after it had been desecrated by Antiochus IV Epiphanes, who had tried to Hellenize the Jews.
Several local restaurants and lounges are celebrating Hanukkah with special menus. All will be served from Sunday through Dec. 30.