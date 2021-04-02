Health district main office closed Friday for boiler repairs

Emergency repair to a water boiler has forced the Friday closure of the Southern Nevada Health District’s main office.

The Southern Nevada Health District office at 280 South Decatur Blvd. is closed Friday, April 2, 2021, for boiler repairs, according to SNHD officials. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Emergency repairs to a water boiler has forced the Friday closure of the Southern Nevada Health District’s main office, SNHD officials said.

All clinical services, including COVID-19 vaccines, will be unavailable today at the health district’s 280 S. Decatur Blvd. location.

All services are expected to resume next week. Staff are attempting to reach people with appointments to reschedule services.

People with appointments to get the COVID-19 vaccine also can receive services at the Cashman Center or Las Vegas Convention Center today. Same day appointments are available and walk-ins are accepted.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.