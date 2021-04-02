57°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Local

Health district main office closed Friday for boiler repairs

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 2, 2021 - 6:52 am
 
The Southern Nevada Health District office at 280 South Decatur Blvd. is closed Friday, April 2 ...
The Southern Nevada Health District office at 280 South Decatur Blvd. is closed Friday, April 2, 2021, for boiler repairs, according to SNHD officials. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Emergency repairs to a water boiler has forced the Friday closure of the Southern Nevada Health District’s main office, SNHD officials said.

All clinical services, including COVID-19 vaccines, will be unavailable today at the health district’s 280 S. Decatur Blvd. location.

All services are expected to resume next week. Staff are attempting to reach people with appointments to reschedule services.

People with appointments to get the COVID-19 vaccine also can receive services at the Cashman Center or Las Vegas Convention Center today. Same day appointments are available and walk-ins are accepted.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Vaccine passports launched in Las Vegas but privacy, choice still concerns
Vaccine passports launched in Las Vegas but privacy, choice still concerns
2
Phil Hellmuth rallies to win marathon match with Daniel Negreanu
Phil Hellmuth rallies to win marathon match with Daniel Negreanu
3
Who’s to blame for Abram and Woodson’s failure to communicate?
Who’s to blame for Abram and Woodson’s failure to communicate?
4
World Series of Poker announces tentative dates for fall
World Series of Poker announces tentative dates for fall
5
Former school counselor accused of raping student
Former school counselor accused of raping student
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST