Heat wave in Las Vegas may signal start of monsoon season

A heat wave expected to bake the Las Vegas Valley during the later part of the week could herald the beginning of monsoon season.

Sunny skies and above-normal temperatures this week could bring on the monsoon season, according to the National Weather Service. (Review-Journal file photo)

A heat wave expected to bake the Las Vegas Valley during the later part of the week could herald the beginning of monsoon season.

“With that heat, we’re going to start transitioning into a more typical monsoon pattern as we see high pressure circulating in the four corners of the state,” said John Adair, meteorologist for the National Weather Service, noting that monsoon season has been delayed this year by below-normal temperatures in the valley.

Monday will reach 99 degrees, followed by 101 on Tuesday and 105 on Wednesday. By Thursday and Friday, respectively, valley highs should be 107 and 108.

Friday’s forecast high could potentially mark the hottest day yet this year. Adair said the valley’s high mark so far has been a 107-degree day on June 12.

Overnight lows will start off in the mid-70s but will slowly climb to the lower 80s as the week progresses.