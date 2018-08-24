1 person killed in 2-vehicle crash in Henderson, police say

The Henderson Police Department received several 911 calls about 5:40 p.m. regarding a two-vehicle crash on Pecos Road, north of Wigwam Parkway, spokesman Rod Pena said.

One person is dead after a crash Thursday evening in Henderson, police said.

The Henderson Police Department received several 911 calls about 5:40 p.m. regarding a two-vehicle crash on Pecos Road, north of Wigwam Parkway, spokesman Rod Pena said. A person died at the scene of the crash.

Both directions of Pecos were closed at the scene while the Police Department’s fatal traffic team investigates.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

