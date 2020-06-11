2 injured, including Henderson police officer, in 4-car crash

A Henderson police K9 officer was injured in a four-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon near West Warm Springs Road and Marks Street.

Henderson Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The crash happened about 3:20 p.m. while the officer was en route “to assist another jurisdiction,” the Henderson Police Department said in a statement. The officer and a man driving one of the other vehicles were taken to a hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries, police said. The K9 was uninjured but was taken for a medical evaluation as a precaution.

Other occupants who sustained minor injuries or weren’t injured remained at the scene.

No roads in the area are closed, with traffic only being diverted at the site of the crash.

Further information was not immediately available.

