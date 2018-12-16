6 juveniles injured in single-vehicle crash in Henderson

Six juveniles were injured in a single-vehicle crash Saturday night at Cadence Street and Reunion Drive, Henderson police said.

Henderson police (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Officers were called at about 8:10 p.m. to the crash, which happened at Cadence Street and Reunion Drive, east of Eastern Avenue, said Henderson Police Department spokeswoman Katrina Rothmeyer.

Five juveniles were hospitalized, while one juvenile was treated on the scene with minor injuries, she said.

Rothmeyer said police do not believe impairment was a factor in the crash, but how the car’s passengers were seated could be a factor.

Cadence Street is closed in the area of the crash, she said.

Further information was not immediately available.

Cadence Street and Reunion Drive, Henderson