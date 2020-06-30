82-year-old woman dies in Henderson house fire

An 82-year-old woman, a dog and a rabbit died in a house fire Tuesday morning in Henderson.

Henderson Fire Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Henderson Fire Department was dispatched to a single-story house on fire on the 500 block of Grimsby Avenue, near Sunset Road and Stephanie Street, around 6:30 a.m., the department said.

The woman was taken to University Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead, and a 55-year-old man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, the department said.

Another 11 people were displaced by the fire, which caused an estimated $280,000 in damage. The department said the accidental fire started in the kitchen.

